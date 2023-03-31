CONWAY — In an unexpected move, the Conway School Board has voted to remove math from the curriculum in the district.
At an emergency meeting, board members voted 5-2 on Thursday evening at the Professional Development Center at SAU 9 to drop math from the curriculum beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The lone item on the agenda was: “Math.”
Chair Dr. Heidi Clare made the motion at the outset of the meeting to “subtract math from the program of studies, effective this fall.” Colleague Barb E. Dahl offered a second to the motion, which led to just shy of three hours of discussion.
“Is this legal?” Mike Raffone, the board’s newest member, asked.
Superintendent Ted E. Baer said he had spoken with the school’s legal counsel and the New Hampshire School Board’s Association. “Believe it or not, there’s nothing that says you have to teach math,” he said. “We looked, nothing, zip, nada.”
Chris P. Bacon, viewed as an educational noble knight by his fellow teachers in Maine, believes math is protected in the Pine Tree State, but as a sitting member of the town’s municipal committee, sees some merit in such a move.
“There are potentially significant savings by reducing staff,” Bacon said. “We’re talking 12-15 teachers, you do the math. That’s right, if we pass this, we won’t have to.”
Outgoing board member Joe Kerr didn’t feel the time was right to make such a “radical move” and preferred to wait until tuition contracts are resolved with the sending towns.
Colleague Evan Keel, who will be the lead negotiator on the K-6 tuition contracts with Albany and Eaton, wasn’t sure how such a move would impact contract talks, but other members were eager to zero out math.
Voting for the motion were Bacon, Clare, Dahl, Raffone and Anna Prentice, who is wrapping up her first year on the board, while Kerr and Keel were in the minority.
Justin Sane, a member of the Bartlett School Board, who has been critical of the Conway district for its declining statewide assessment scores, applauded the move.
“Conway looks a whole lot better in test scores immediately,” he said by phone following the meeting.
Told of the board’s decision on Friday, DOE Commissioner Don Key applauded the move.
“That’s thinking outside the box,” he said by phone. “This ties in perfectly with my 2024 initiative, ‘Anything Goes’ when it comes to education. Why should schools feel obligated to teach the same things? I think we’ve had enough of reading, writing and arithmetic.”
