APRIL FOOLS - Conway School Board eliminates math

Chris P. Bacon, who is viewed as an educational noble knight by his fellow teachers in Maine, is caught here undercover. (PAPA RAZZI PHOTO)

CONWAY — In an unexpected move, the Conway School Board has voted to remove math from the curriculum in the district.

At an emergency meeting, board members voted 5-2 on Thursday evening at the Professional Development Center at SAU 9 to drop math from the curriculum beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The lone item on the agenda was: “Math.”

