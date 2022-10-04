OSSIPEE — A Maine man who was sentenced in 2019 to four to 10 years in prison on serious drug charges asked a Carroll County Superior Court Judge Monday to consider releasing him early but the prosecution objects.
At sentencing in June of 2019, Dylan Austin, 30, formerly of Sanford, Maine, also received suspended time and a number of fines on other convictions as part of a plea deal.
The crimes to which Austin pleaded guilty occurred in Conway on Jan. 17, 2018. They included four counts of possession of controlled drugs, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence and sale of controlled drug.
Police became aware of Austin’s activities after getting a 911 call about an unconscious woman who overdosed at a residence in Conway and died.
A police affidavit filed by then Cpl. (now Sgt.) Dominic Torch said that on Jan. 17, 2018, at about 6:30 p.m., he, along with officer Tomasz Tepper and Sgt. Michael Boucher, responded to a 911 medical call for a 24-year-old woman who had lost consciousness at a residence on Chase Avenue.
The woman, Cara DeMarco, was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.
Austin was not charged in connection with her death, but he did plead guilty to charges that he gave her drugs and placed her in danger by doing that.
He pleaded guilty to possessing a total of about 35 grams of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to distribute. According to the indictments read by Ignatius in 2019, police found Austin divided the drugs into various smaller quantities.
On the lead charge, possession of controlled drug, he was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison. The sentence was served concurrently to sentences he had been serving in Maine for an unrelated case.
On Monday, he was back before Ignatius, appearing by phone from Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester, asking for a sentence reduction. As previously sentenced, his minimum sentence would end May, 29, 2023. His maximum sentence would end May 27, 2029. After serving two-thirds of his sentence, he was entitled to make the request, said Ignatius.
Austin explained that he’s getting close to his minimum release date and he’s made a lot of strides toward moving back into society.
“I’ve worked my way through the system ... I have a full-time job,” said Austin. “I’m working ... and establishing myself for success, and I’m just trying to keep moving forward.”
Austin said in addition to working, he’s also taking classes in prison so he can “come back out with a better head on my shoulders.”
If Ignatius approves the reduction, he could get working on a parole plan, and if that’s approved, he would be released.
“It’s not exactly an instant thing,” he said of release.
Asked by Ignatius where he’s working, Austin replied he’s been working at the spray foam division of an insulation company. He said it’s going so well, that the company is looking at promoting him once he’s out.
“The company seems really excited about moving forward with me,” said Austin.
When it was his turn to speak, Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes said “the victim in this case is no longer with us” so he sought to reach out to Cara Demarco’s parents.
Cara’s father, Ross DeMarco, died in 2020, but at the time he was “100 percent opposed” to the case’s resolution. Tynes said he spoke to Cara’s mother, Alice, who was conflicted.
“She was still experiencing consequences from a loss of Cara DeMarco; there were two motherless children that she was helping taking care of at the age of 70, because of this conduct,” said Tynes.
“So she did say she didn’t want Mr. Austin to necessarily be hobbled for for his life, Tynes said, but asked Ignatius to have Austin serve his full sentence.
“This was supposed to be a four to 10, concurrent with their (Maine) charges,” said Tynes adding Austin has already had work release. “I don’t think we should go so far as to suspend the rest of this minimum sentence at this time.”
Austin said he was released from prison in Maine and transferred to New Hampshire in September of 2021. He said DeMarco’s death has “weighed heavy” on him.
“Some nights I don’t sleep easy,” he said.
Ignatius said she will review his file and make a decision at a later time. She said Austin has made good progress so far regardless of what she decides.
“You’ve actually taken advantage of whatever opportunities there are even even while incarcerated, and that’s to your credit,” she said.
The charge of reckless conduct said Austin placed another person in danger of serious bodily injury by giving her fentanyl.
The falsifying evidence charge said Austin removed a backpack containing drugs from the crime scene and put it in his vehicle.
The sale of controlled drug charge says he gave a substance represented to be heroin to DeMarco in an amount less than 1 gram.
