OSSIPEE — Selectmen said Monday they’ve had no bidders to put the Whittier Covered Bridge back into service because contractors are busy. Selectmen hope that the work can be done next year.
It hasn’t been open since 2008.
The town-owned bridge sits off Nudd Road, which is off Route 25. When it was in service, it spanned the Bearcamp River.
If put back, it would connect Nudd Road and Covered Bridge Road, off Route 16.
In addition to providing a short cut, the bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Sun asked selectmen and town officials about it at their meeting Monday when selectmen had hoped to open bid proposals.
“So there’s two contractors that potentially could be putting that back on, and they are just booked,” said Ossipee Public Works Director TJ Eldridge.
Selectmen’s chair Jonathan Smith, who also serves as a Republican state representative, said that it’s a matter of “not having enough labor to complete it this year.”
According to the New Hampshire DOT’s website, the estimated cost was $1,249,000 as of October of last year. The project is being designed by Hoyle, Tanner Associates.
Town Administrator Matt Sawyer Jr. said the town has tried to get bids twice since mid- January.
Sawyer said that he hoped the work could be done this year.
“We just found out today we did not get any bids on the second round,” said Sawyer. “So at this point, as we said, we’re hoping to advertise again in the winter for the project to be completed in 2022.”
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) happened to be at the meeting as he is stopping off at selectmen’s meetings in his district to get a sense of how he can help his constituents.
Kenney told selectmen that various funding sources could help with infrastructure projects. He encouraged the selectmen to find a program that can help them and added that he tries to promote those programs in his newsletter.
“I’m sorry to hear about the Whittier Covered Bridge,” said Kenney. “I already texted (DOT commissioner) Victoria Sheehan and said, ‘Commissioner two tries and no bids, what’s going on?’ And so you know, that’s where I come in and try to push things along."
