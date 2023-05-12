CONWAY — North Conway’s commercial construction boom is on a tear — at least judging from the line of projects seen along Route 16 to the Bartlett line and beyond.
You wouldn’t know there’s a one-year commercial moratorium for buildings greater than 50,000 square feet or hotels in the town of Conway — but that’s because all of the projects currently underway (including new large hotels) were approved before Conway voters overwhelmingaly adopted the Conway Planning Board-sponsored moratorium at town elections April 11.
Ongoing projects from south to north include:
• Ridgeline Community North Conway: Garland Lumber Co. is working with the landowner, the Kennett Co., to clear the acreage as a first step in site work necessary for the development. Kennett Co. still owns the land in front of the high school, which will be transferred to Continuum (the organization behind Ridgeline) once they get the final approval, which is for a curb cut from the N.H. Department of Transportation. That application with NHDOT is pending, and they are hoping to see it approved in the not-too-distant future, according to spokesman Kathy Bennett of Kathy Bennett Marketing.
Their goal is to have “shovels in the ground” later this year. For more information, go to ridgelinecommunity.com.
• The 22,808-square-foot, three-story, 114-room Cambria hotel at the site of the former Junge’s Motel at 1858 White Mountain Highway, plus a 5,800-square-foot 110 Grille restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot bank. L.A. Drew, Inc. did the site work at the project.
• The four-story, 90-room Hilton Garden Inn, sandwiched between the Red Barn Shopping Center and the Christmas Loft along the Route 16 Strip, formerly the site of Packer’s Art Gallery, which is also being built by Opechee Corp.
• A conditionally approved plan by GREP WMH II (Gaspee Real Estate Partners of East Greenwich, R.I.) to reconfigure the closed Friendly’s store site into a complex that will include an Evviva Trattoria restaurant, a bank and a retail building and create three commercial units at 1657 White Mountain Highway. Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres this week said the bank was to have been a Meredith Village Savings Bank but that due to egress issues with abutting properties, they pulled out as a tenant.
• The long-anticipated completion of the 70,000-square-foot Market Basket at Settlers Streetside, which was expected to be in late June has experienced supply chain issues but is anticipated to open “as soon as possible,” according to Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian.
• The expected start of construction for a conditionally approved 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store just north of PetSmart, with an entrance via the North-South Road and egress via the third roundabout on the North-South Road. Notes Torres, “It might get a start in the fall.”
• Barsamian plans to build rental housing behind Northway Plaza (T.J. Maxx).
He has received height and density variances from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment but needs to come before the Conway Planning Board this spring with hopes of getting all his approvals so he can begin construction in late summer or fall.Barsamian plans to build 15 townhouses for sale and eight apartment buildings.
Barsamian also will need to come before the planning board for a proposal to construct 32 residential
units at the end of Barnes Road.
Speaking of housing, the non-profit Avesta Housing of South Portland, Maine, has two projects taking shape: a 28-unit senior rental project at the old C.A. Snow School in Fryeburg, Maine, and the first building of the 156-unit River Turn Woods affordable housing project on the campus of the MWV Technology Village in Conway.
According to Avesta project engineer Patrick Hess, both projects are proceeding well with anticipated completions in late 2023.
The planning board on April 27 also conditionally approved the redevelopment of the former Echo Group site in Conway Village into a 24-unit rental facility.
Meanwhile, as the Sun has reported, Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant is for sale and its owners Dick, Lanette and Mary Ellen Delaney sold the adjacent lot to Flatbread North Conway — which currently leases 6,000 square feet of space at the Eastern Slope Inn. Flatbread is relocating the house to the east end of the site to be used for employee housing, with approved plans to build a 7,020-square-foot, 187-seat restaurant at the rear.
Work is continuing by the Berry Companies on the former Carroll Reed’s/Olympia Sports Store at Norcross Circle in North Conway Village for a food hall/entertainment night spot; and Rotten Rock Company has built a new garage and plans to renovate the older home near the entrance to the Stonehurst Manor.
In other developments, a new Valley Springs Car Wash opened in Conway this spring by Noah and Curtis Coleman just north of the town’s Davis Park Tennis Courts.
Then there is the continuation of the Conway Planning Board site plan review of a proposal by Dick Anagnost of Bedford for a casino at the Shurfine Plaza in Conway, which he now owns.
Also planned and staff approved is the opening of a Union Bank at the space next to the UPS Store and Michaels off the North-South Road.
In Intervale, work is continuing on a 19-acre site just north of Ragged Mountain Equipment for 19 single-family homes being built by Ledge View Lodges LLC of Haverhill, Mass.
In Jackson, Wentworth Inn General Manager Todd Lincoln notes that the resort is undergoing upgrades including adding a patio and event space since being purchased in November 2021 by Boston-based Atlantic Equity Partners, Inc.
Other major construction projects now underway include the replacement by Vail Resorts of Attitash Mountain Resort’s triple summit chair with a new high-speed Leitner-Poma quad for the 2023-24 season. It will be known as “The Mountaineer,” according to general manager Brandon Swartz. The new lift will reduce the time to ride to the summit to six minutes.
According to Administrative Assistant Jackie White of Conway Town Hall’s planning department, two years ago, there were 33 commercial permits issued at an estimated cost of construction of $7,181,462. Then last year, 32 commercial permits were issued carrying an estimated construction cost of $21,089,545.20.
And this year, 35 commercial permits have been issued so far,, with an estimated cost of construction of $19,199,444.
In 2021, the highest-valued project was the 24-unit Alpine Place luxury Whitesides apartments with an estimated cost of construction of $7,181,462; in 2022, the highest-valued was the soon-to-be completed Market Basket, valued at $18,507,325; and so far this year, the highest valued project was the now-under-construction Hilton Garden Inn, with an estimated cost of construction of $11,371,215.
The moratorium enacted by voters in April on the town warrant, Article 2, asked voters to approve a planning board proposal for a yearlong moratorium on construction of hotels and commercial buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet. It passed overwhelmingly, 1,302-273.
But, as noted, all of the projects taking shape now were approved long before the moratorium.
And it remains to be seen whether the moratorium will be extended again by voters next year. The current one holds through April 2024.
Town Planner Torres agreed that construction is at a busy pace.
“As you drive through town, you notice some large-scale projects taking shape, including the clear-cut at the base of Eagles Way (for the multi-phased Continuum project — see below). You’ll notice many construction projects — some small, some large and being a destination resort, you’ll see that many of them are hotels. Hopefully, the residential construction will catch up (in time) — there are still many residential permit applications coming through, so we are still very busy,” Torres told the Sun on Monday.
According to Town Hall’s White, residential building permit data in Conway show that for 2023, as of last month, the town had issued 81 residential building permits that had an estimated cost of construction totaling $4,933,232 compared with 86 for all of 2022 totaling $9,911,628.93 and 94 in 2021 totaling $8,384,364.25.
The commercial moratorium for large-scale projects is seen as a way for the town — specifically the planning board and planners — to update the town’s neglected master plan, a process that is currently being done by the town’s steering committee, which is working with the planning department and the SE Group of Burlington, Vt.
The goal is to finish up that work by January 2024, after which the town will update its zoning ordinances to better fit that vision that is being laid out in the master plan.
The moratorium set back plans for at least one major hotel project, a revamping and expansion of the existing Yankee Clipper Motor Inn in North Conway. It also included a small number of workforce housing units.
At the Conway Planning Board’s April 27 meeting, MAJM Holdings, LLC (comprised of Jamsan Management of Lexington, Mass.) withdrew its application to demolish the two existing lodge buildings out back to construct a 20,715-square-foot (footprint) three-story, 97-room hotel with eight residential units and to construct a 1,500-square-foot residential unit; and create three commercial units and nine residential units for employee housing.
Also playing a factor was the vote at April town meeting of a petitioned article to reduce the maximum height in the Commercial Zone from 45 to 35 feet.
Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management told the Sun prior to the April 11 vote that both measures would affect his company’s plans to redevelop the Yankee Clipper Motor Inn, which his company purchased in February 2022 for about $3.5 million.
Patel — whose company also developed the four-story, 80-room Home2Suites in North Conway — also purchased the 136-room Fox Ridge Resort in North Conway in January 2019. In addition, he is also involved with the ongoing redevelopment of the former Junge’s Motel property on White Mountain Highway to make way for a planned 114-room Cambria brand hotel, plus restaurant and bank buildings.
Jamsan Management Co. of Lexington, Mass., owns and manages 80 properties in New England, mostly in Massachusetts.
Local construction experts are amazed at the amount of continued growth the valley — and more specifically, North Conway — is experiencing.
“I’ve been involved with construction here in Conway going back to January 1979, and I have never seen so much commercial construction in the town,” said Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway.
That sentiment was shared by Kevin Drew, general manager of L.A. Drew Inc. of Intervale and Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway.
A call placed to Noah Coleman of A.J. Coleman and Son was not returned as of press time.
McAllister when interviewed for the construction boom article last year said they were having their busiest planning season ever — which translated into the spate of construction the following year that the valley is currently seeing.
His firm does 70 percent of its work for municipalities, and 30 percent is private/commercial.
“We’re doing a lot of infrastructure work now, outside of the valley for places such as Plymouth and Waterville Valley,” said McAllister, noting that here in the valley, they have done design work for many projects now underway, including the controversial Viewpoint North Conway Hotel LLC in Intervale that broke ground in late winter.
That project was scaled back from the originally proposed four stories with 105 rooms to 70 rooms and three stories. The project was conditionally approved by the planning board on Jan. 13, 2022, following months of site-plan review.
The former one-story, 16-room Intervale Motel was razed this winter to make way for the new hotel.
The work is being performed by Belmont-based Opechee Construction, the firm that also built the 88-room, four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites at nearby Cranmore Mountain Resort that opened in late winter and which is set to have an official ribbon-cutting on May 23.
McAllister’s firm has done all of the redevelopment planning work for the Fairbank Group for the ongoing, multi-phased, multi-year redesign of Cranmore’s base.
The Cranmore hotel is owned by Richard Lafrance, whose company also owns the Residence Inn Marriott in North Conway.
Construction of the Fairbank Lodge continues. Both the hotel and Fairbank Lodge construction projects were set back by the supply chain issues that followed the pandemic, with delivery of switch gears for both projects delayed.
However, officials say the Fairbank Lodge — which doubles the size of the
ski area’s day-visit facilities and also includes luxurious condominiums on the upper floors — is to be opened for the start of the ’23-24 ski season.
Cranmore in early April unveiled its next phase of development, the Lookout, which will include 17 two-to-four-bedroom residences (eight of which will be two-story lofted units) ranging from about 1,170 to 2,490 square feet.
Construction for The Lookout is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The Lookout is a continuation of resort improvements started in 2010 when Cranmore was purchased by the father-and-son team of Brian and Tyler Fairbank of The Fairbank Group, and Joseph O’Donnell.
Meanwhile, starting from near the lobby of the new Cranmore hotel is the Conway Rec Path that is to open in late June once it is paved and work is completed by general contractor A.J. Coleman and Son.
It extends 2.9 miles alongside the Route 16 bypass corridor alongside the North-South Road to Hemlock Lane near the site of the to-be-built Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park, just north of Walmart North Conway.
McAllister announced this week that his firm had been approved to do the design work for the layout of the second phase of the Rec Path, which will extend from Cranmore to the state’s Scenic Vista in Intervale across from the Viewpoint North Conway Hotel.
MWV Trails Association President Chris Meier confirmed that HEB has been hired for the design work for the second phase and that it will pass through the northern part of Whitaker Woods, coming out alongside the train tracks in Intervale to the Scenic Vista, a route of 2.1 miles.
He said work on that second phase would be expected to start in fall 2024 with a targeted completion date of 2026.
Concerning the Phase 1 work from Cranmore to Hemlock Lane, Meier said, “Coleman’s crews were back on site starting this past Monday. They have a contracted completion date for June, and we are planning a grand opening celebration for some time in July.”
As for the general area near Cranmore, it’s undergone an upgrade in recent years, with Ned Sullivan and Brenda and Rich Leavitt’s projects. People driving down Skimobile Road to the resort this winter may have noticed a new two-building, four-unit subdivision on the site of the four former ranch-styled, long neglected one-story apartment units that once stood on the western bank of Kearsarge Brook.
The project under construction is being developed by Doug Mullen of Mullen Building and Remodeling of Osterville, Mass.
They have also recently purchased the nearby former Alpine “Fun Spot of the North Country” site on the eastern side of Kearsarge Brook and received conditional approval from the Conway Planning Board at its April 27 meeting to build five duplex buildings for a total of 10 units.
Both properties were acquired in May 2022 by Mullen from the state as both were once eyed for the now discarded Option 9-A Route 16 bypass corridor.
Given their location close to Cranmore, they are expected to be high-end units, notes Conway’s Torres. Mullen told the Sun each of the units in the 10-unit complex will sell for $1.5 million Pinkham Real Estate is listed as the broker.
Torres in an interview at his office on Wednesday also cited other nearby Cranmore neighborhood projects — a five-townhouse project on Old Bartlett Road and four separate units on Whitaker Lane.
Meanwhile, a major local construction concern is when and how the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort will rebuild its facility following the devastating fire of April 30, 2022, that destroyed 75 rooms.
According to Torres, the hotel moratorium would allow a hotel such as the Red Jacket to rebuild the same number of rooms on the site.
Red Jacket spokesman Tyler Reynolds told the Sun last Friday that the Red Jacket hoped to have a statement about their plans within “four to five weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.