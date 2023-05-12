CONWAY — North Conway’s commercial construction boom is on a tear — at least judging from the line of projects seen along Route 16 to the Bartlett line and beyond.

You wouldn’t know there’s a one-year commercial moratorium for buildings greater than 50,000 square feet or hotels in the town of Conway — but that’s because all of the projects currently underway (including new large hotels) were approved before Conway voters overwhelmingaly adopted the Conway Planning Board-sponsored moratorium at town elections April 11.

