CONWAY — It’s all about Conway.
That was the consensus that sending towns arrived at following a 75-minute meeting of the KHS Tuition Contract Committee Aug. 18, when the discussion turned to exploring a joint maintenance agreement instead of a cooperative school district.
“What we’ve talked about here tonight has no bearing until Conway decides what it wants to do,” said Gene Chandler of Bartlett near the end of the meeting held in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office.
The committee is an offshoot of the Cooperative District Planning Board, which met six times last year and ultimately decided not to form a cooperative school district.
Representing Albany were Daniel Bianchino and Anne Merrow; for Bartlett, Scott Grant and Gene Chandler; Conway, Mark Hounsell and Randy Davison; Jackson, Jerry Dougherty and Genn Anzaldi; Freedom, Jake Stephan; and Madison, Jeremy Cox. No one from Eaton or Tamworth attended.
School Attorney Matt Upton explained the logistics of a joint maintenance agreement for Kennett High School.
A JMA is essentially a contract where the towns involved decide how to operate a school jointly. Conway would lease Kennett High under a JMA but also retain ownership while governance would be shared among the participants.
If all eight towns were to agree to a JMA, a separate SAU would need to be formed (SAU 302), which is mandated by the state Department of Education. A JMA board made up of 16 members (two from each town) would serve on it with each town having two votes. The board would deal with all operation issues such as heating, while also handling curriculum, contact negotiations, hirings and student discipline.
Only one district in New Hampshire — Prospect Mountain in Alton (SAU 301) — has a JMA, between the Alton and Barnstead School Districts. Cost for the operation of the school is based on the average daily enrollment of students from each district as of Nov. 1 of the prior year.
“I don’t see how this benefits Conway at all,” Davison said.
“If it keeps all the districts working together on the operation of Kennett, it may have some advantages," Upton said. "That's certainly something that Conway is going to have to decide.”
According to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for the high school is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on to a year-to-year basis after 2027.
The current formula for operating expenses is based 35 percent on equalized property valuation and 65 percent on the number of students (average daily membership). Capital costs are based 100 percent on equalized valuation for the eight-town high school.
Dougherty believes the current funding formula will most likely remain in place.
“Whether it’s with a JMA or a tuition contract, that is not likely to change,” he said. “Whether you're doing a tuition contract, or whether you're part of the JMA, it's going to be 65-35.”
“I disagree with that,” Grant, saying Bartlett sends 90 students to KHS, the most of the sending towns.
“You can Scott, but why is Conway ever going to give you 100 percent (average daily membership),” Dougherty replied. “No one in their right mind is going to enter into a JMA if they don’t know the funding formula.”
“If Conway is going to give up or share some governance, they're not going to at the same time want to pay more,” Upton said. “And the sending districts, if they're going to gain governance, should be willing to pay. They’re gaining something but in the end, it’s a balance.”
Hounsell is interested in further exploring a JMA.
“What we have here is an opportunity to enhance Kennett High School,” he said. “We’re at a point in time where the state is giving real money to school choice. The changes that are taking place are changing how people will select what school they have to go to. In other words, they're going to make it that you have to be competitive and Kennett High School I think could benefit from the competition by enhancing itself with all the minds that exist and all the things in town.”
He added: “I'm not concerned about someone from Madison or Freedom coming with their ideas, I want to hear their ideas. What is governance anyways? We're talking about running a high school in such a way that we're maximizing the efficiency and the money spent and the experience of the students.”
“Mark, you couldn’t have said it any better,” said Upton. “I think there is a current push for open enrollment. I've been predicting this for a long time. I said in the future, what you're going see is schools that are built around themes. If you've got a child who wants to pursue a career in culinary arts, there'll be a high school somewhere within your region that will have a program that will be tailored towards that.”
Anzaldi asked Davison and Hounsell to go back to the Conway School Board and have an “open-minded conversation about JMAs” and added, “the sending towns would like to have a say and are willing to pay to play.”
“The irony of this is that we’re on the same board but have completely opposite views on this,” Dougherty said. “My personal opinion is that the JMA is going nowhere, it’s never going to happen, so open-minded or not, it doesn’t matter. The Conway School Board is never going to go for this. The idealism behind it is fantastic.
Hounsell asked to do a straw poll of those on hand to see if they’d like to further discuss a JMA. The vote was 6-2-2 to continue with Anzaldi, Bianchino, Chandler, Cox, Hounsell and Merrow in the majority; Davison and Dougherty in the minority; and Grant and Stephan abstained.
Hounsell and Davison are scheduled to be on the Conway School Board’s Sept. 12 agenda to talk JMAs.
