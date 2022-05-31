CONWAY — The Conway School Board’s school closure committee has completed its work, and chairman Joe Mosca will recommend to the full board at its June 13 meeting to close an elementary school.
The committee, which met for the fourth time on Thursday, voted 3-1-1 to close a school.
Mosca said the school board should be the one to make the decision on which school to close but members did share thoughts on which one they would like to close.
Serving on the committee are school board members Michelle Capozzoli, Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw, along with budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel. Also, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca voted to close a school and while it looked like Capozzoli was going to agree, she ended up abstaining. Whitelaw was in the minority.
Though the committee has 10 members, just the school board and budget committee representatives were the voting members.
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million annually.
Marvel and Jost named Pine Tree School in Center Conway as the one they would like to see closed. Mosca said it should be John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway.
“I’m 51-49 in favor of (closing) Pine Tree,” Jost said. “I think you could make arguments for both. I would lean in the direction of Pine Tree because of its lack of infrastructure (it lacks town water and sewer).”
Whitelaw had a number in mind that would sway her toward closing a school, but $1.2 million was far less than she envisioned. “I would not close a school,” she said. “I don’t think the cost savings is enough to change the sense of community that each school has. And I just don’t see it being a great plan for the future going forward ... I don’t see closing a school would add enough financial value to do it.”
“We have to do something to cut costs,” Mosca responded. “If we don’t start somewhere, it’s never going to happen, and the only way to cut costs is to close a building.”
“We’re talking a saving $1 million by closing,” Capozzoli said. “Yes, you have to do something, but it’s not the amount that I would have liked to see. The cost savings is not as large as I would have hoped.”
She added: “I think as far as flexibility and the ability to adjust, John Fuller has the better opportunity — it has the better parking, it has the better space, it can be expanded easier. Having said that, where are our kids?”
Capozzoli said the bulk of families are in the Center Conway area as opposed to North Conway which has seen family homes turn into short-term rentals.
“If you close Pine Tree, then you’re shipping kids longer on a bus which is what everybody doesn’t want to do, so you can’t have both.” she said.
“And that would be my argument for closing John Fuller,” Mosca said. “More of the students are south of North Conway, so less bus time.”
Marvel said closing Pine Tree would allow for “improved traffic flow in Center Conway.”
He said over 20 years, the district would realize a savings of more than $20 million “plus potentially millions more in potential maintenance savings.
“As you may know from what you perceive from me, there’s a tremendous cynicism about the management of the schools,” he said.
“There’s a belief that those who are involved — the core group — the parents, the school board, really don’t care how much it costs. That may not be true, but that’s certainly the perception. And the only way to improve that is to do something substantial.”
Given Conway Elementary’s location on the same campus as the middle school, it was not considered for closing.
Mosca said while it might be $1.1 million in savings the first year, “it’ll be $1.3 million next year, $1.5 million the year after that because you have got to figure salaries, benefit increases. ... So yeah, it’s a million this year. But you have to project forward even 3 or 4 percent a year, we’ll be saving more.”
The committee looked at different models for two elementary schools. While administrators initially preferred to go with a K-2 and 3-5 elementary school model, student transportation would lead to some spending more than an hour on a bus route both to and from school. With two K-5 schools, seat time on the bus would lead to a maximum of 40 minutes for the student furthest from the school. In the new realignment, sixth-graders would move to Kennett Middle School with seventh and eighth-graders.
“There is plenty of room on the buses to transport students regardless of the configurations,” a report shared by Richard states. “Sixth grade could be added to the current 7-12 routes and have the capacity for travel. It should be noted that COVID had had an impact on student transportation and the number of riders is much lower than in years past (only about 35 percent of the students are riding buses). The highest number of riders on any bus at this time typically does not exceed 35.”
Richard also shared tuition costs under the area agreement with Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison to send students to the middle school. Tuition is based upon 65 percent average daily membership and 35 percent on equalized valuation. With just two grades in the school, Conway’s tuition cost per pupil is $19,333; Albany’s is $19,606; Eaton’s is $23,211; Freedom pays $42,366; and Madison pays $23,070.
When the sixth grade is moved to the school, the per pupil costs become $16,329 for Conway; $17,101 for Albany; $19,624 for Eaton; $39,693 for Freedom; and $17,960 for Madison.
Tuition costs for elementary schools for Conway is $16,743 per pupil; for Albany, which sends students to Conway El, it’s $14,101; and for Eaton, which tuitions its students to Pine Tree, the cost is $23,521 per child. With two elementary schools and the sixth grade moved to the middle school, the elementary costs for Conway would be $16,015 per student; $13,090 for Albany; and $22,397 for Eaton.
Hill said the average home price in Conway is $300,000. Closing a school would lead to savings of about $180 a year on the tax bill for taxpayers or $15 per month.
“I think families would be very passionate (about maintaining three schools),” Whitelaw said. “For $15 a month, that’s a few coffees.”
“That’s for the people who can afford it, not everyone can,” said Mosca. “Not everybody can afford their taxes. That’s why there are so many people are moving out of town and taking their kids with them because they can’t afford to live here.”
“Why does it all have to fall on let’s close a school,” Whitelaw replied.
“Because the school is the most expensive entity in the town,” Marvel said.
“As it should be,” Frechette said. “I mean, we’re talking about raising children.”
“To me, $15 a month, I would give up something in my life so kids could have their school,” Whitelaw said.
“Are you going to pay my $15, too?” Marvel asked.
“I will,” replied Whitelaw.
