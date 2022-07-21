Cyclists riding 3,900 miles over 10 weeks from Oregon to Maine to raise money and awareness for the fight against poverty housing are scheduled to arrive in Fryeburg, Maine on Wednesday, July 27. (EVAN SLOAN PHOTO)
Over the past nine weeks people taking part in the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure have traveled across the country cycling and stopping to help build homes along the way. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Cyclists riding 3,900 miles over 10 weeks from Oregon to Maine to raise money and awareness for the fight against poverty housing are scheduled to arrive in Fryeburg, Maine on Wednesday, July 27. (EVAN SLOAN PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Cyclists riding 3,900 miles over 10 weeks from Oregon to Maine to raise money and awareness for the fight against poverty housing are scheduled to arrive in Fryeburg, Maine on Wednesday, July 27, after a 60-mile ride from Littleton. This will be the final week of the summer fundraising and awareness ride.
During their stay in Fryeburg, the riders will be hosted by St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church before resuming their journey to the Atlantic Coast early the next morning with a 47-mile ride to Windham, Maine, where they will have their final build day of the ride with the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing.
Over 10 weeks Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure will roll through 14 northern-tier states, and the ride will touch all five Great Lakes for the first time while also visiting such sites as Glacier National Park, Niagara Falls, and, of course, the spectacular Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Along the way, riders will hop off their bikes for seven different build days as they practice what they preach with Fuller Center covenant partners across the nation.
Riders average about 72 miles of riding per day and are hosted at most of their overnight stops by churches before they resume their journey early the next morning.
The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was founded in 2008 as a way to raise funds for The Fuller Center for Housing’s work of partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries.
In addition to having raised more than $3.8 million for The Fuller Center’s work through the years (including a record-shattering $500,000-plus in 2022), the riders also raise awareness about the nonprofit’s work through speaking engagements, media coverage and simply by talking with people they meet along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.