FRYEBURG — Cyclists riding 3,900 miles over 10 weeks from Oregon to Maine to raise money and awareness for the fight against poverty housing are scheduled to arrive in Fryeburg, Maine on Wednesday, July 27, after a 60-mile ride from Littleton. This will be the final week of the summer fundraising and awareness ride.

During their stay in Fryeburg, the riders will be hosted by St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church before resuming their journey to the Atlantic Coast early the next morning with a 47-mile ride to Windham, Maine, where they will have their final build day of the ride with the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing.

