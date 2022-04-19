CONWAY — If Conway closes an elementary school, it will either be John H. Fuller in North Conway or Pine Tree in Center Conway.
Members of the Conway School District's school closure committee agreed at their meeting last Thursday that it makes no sense to close Conway Elementary, which is on the same campus as Kennett Middle School and the SAU 9 Office in Conway Village.
The committee also received early numbers showing that savings realized by closing a school would be in the neighborhood of $650,000 a year.
Serving on the committee are school board members Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca (chair) and Jessica Whitelaw, along with budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel, with Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill, as well as principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School. Frechette was absent last Thursday.
“Where does everyone stand on Conway Elementary?” Richard asked.
“I can’t see how it would be logical to close Conway Elementary,” Marvel said, and committee members unanimously agreed.
Richard shared an eight-page document that he, Wilson, Hill and Frechette worked on that outlines the financial impacts of closing a school along with relocating sixth-graders to the middle school. It outlines different configurations, including a K-2 school, a 3-5 school and a 6-8 middle school with the possibility of two K-5 elementary schools.
“This is just a draft document,” said Richard. “There were some generalities and assumptions that were made as far as financial costs.”
Richard had a list of staffing reductions/additions and shifts in personnel if a school closed and sixth-graders went to the middle school. An elementary principal would be cut, along with a clerical aide, an administrative assistant, a school nurse, two custodians and a family liaison.
Other possible cuts: four K-5 classroom teachers, depending on enrollment and other factors.
One sixth-grade classroom teacher would be reduced while five would be shifted to the middle school. A reading specialist and school counselor would also go to the middle school.
A library media specialist would be cut, and a part-time art teacher would shift to the middle school. One part-time music teacher could be cut while another would shift to the middle school. A P.E. teacher would shift to the middle school and there would be a need for an additional health teacher there.
Savings from closing on elementary school would include $119,396 (principal's salary of $82,000, plus statutory benefits of $20,500 and two-person health insurance of $16,896); $4,667 for a clerical aide; $54,185 for an administrative assistant; $79,344 for a nurse; $124,792 for two custodians; $74,344 for a family liaison; $74,344 for a K-5 classroom teacher (could be as many as four depending on data); $74,344 for a sixth-grade teacher; $74,344 for a library media specialist; and $28,979 for a half-time music teacher.
Richard noted that adds up to $748,791, but you have to deduct $74,344 for a health teacher and $22,303 for a .3 full-time equivalent art teacher at the middle school, which brings estimated staff savings to $652,144.
Richard said to get more detailed projected costs, “it would be important to determine which school would close.”
The committee will look at location; size of the facility and size of classrooms; condition of the facility; utilities; community impact; potential for expansion; value if sold; and transportation implications (traffic/parking/bus space).
Projected enrollments for the 2022-23 school year based on numbers from last October are 198 students at Conway Elementary, 174 students at John Fuller, 227 students at Pine Tree and 230 students at Kennett Middle School.
“It just amazes me that Pine Tree is the smallest school (in terms of physical size), but it has the most number of classrooms being utilized,” Mosca said.
“There’s also a dynamic in how our town is going and where families are going to live,” Capozzoli said.
“Center Conway is becoming that dynamic. North Conway Village is changing and Birch Hill (on West Side Road) is changing, too. Those places that were going to John Fuller are becoming very different and not as family-friendly. Those are things we need to look at," she said.
Committee members asked how many students the middle school can hold.
Richard said when built it was for 400. “But you lost a whole floor for the Rec Center. You can probably squeeze in 350," he said.
Whitelaw asked if Freedom and Madison would want to send their sixth-graders to the middle school too.
“You’d be looking at about another 20 students,” said Biche. “We’d be using all our internal space.”
If a school closed and the two remaining schools were reconfigured as a K-2 and a 3-5 school, the panel got a glimpse of enrollment projections for the next four years.
In 2022-23, K-2 would have 222 students (80 kindergartners, 69 first-graders and 73 second-graders). The 3-5 school would have 258 students (97 in third grade, 78 in fourth grade and 83 in fifth).
The middle school would have 329 students (99 in sixth grade, 116 in seventh grade and 114 in eighth).
In the 2025-26 school year, K-2 would have 241 students (78 kindergartners, 81 first-graders and 82 second-graders). Grades 3-5 would have of 222 students (80 in third grade, 69 in fourth grade and 73 in fifth). And KMS would have 310 students (97 in sixth grade, 104 in seventh grade and 109 in eighth).
If reconfigured into two K-5 elementary schools along with a 6-8 middle school. for 2022-23, K-5 would have two schools each with 240 students (40 in kindergarten, 34 in first grade, 37 in second, 48 in third, 39 in fourth and 42 in fifth). For 2025-26, K-5 would have 211 students (39 in kindergarten, 41 in first grade, 41 in second, 40 in third, 34 in fourth and 37 in fifth).
The committee’s next meeting is set for May 5 at 3:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center.
