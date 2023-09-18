Hikers walk through the start line (with Amy Williams and daughter Hazel at the center) at the Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation's 26th Annual Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore Mountain on Sept. 16. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett High football coaches Scott Stearns (front, left) and Chris Bailey walk up the trail at the Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation's 26th Annual Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore Mountain last Saturday. RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Dancers (from left) Kaitlyn Sakash, Abby Virgin, and Lily Metz jump into the air during a performance by the Jeanne Limmer Dance Center at the Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation's 26th Annual Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore Mountain on Sept. 16. The dance was moved from the summit to the mountain's base due to threat of high winds. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Hikers begin their trek up the trail at the Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation's 26th Annual Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore Mountain on Sept. 16. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The 26th annual Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer was held at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Saturday despite fears of foul weather and high winds and emanating from Tropical Storm Lee, far surpassing the targeted goal of $125,000.
Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation provides supplemental financial assistance and other resources to cancer patients and their families in the Mount Washington Valley who are uninsured, underinsured, or financially challenged, allowing them to focus on battling cancer without worrying about the indirect financial burdens that often arise. One hundred percent of funds raised goes directly to assist cancer patients and their families.
