Former Kennett High School Principal Jack Loynd reunited with members of the Class of 2002 on July 29 when the Eagles gathered for their 20th reunion. Here, Loynd and Class of 2002 Valedictorian Jen McCracken stand in front of the former high school in Conway Village. Today. Loynd and McCracken are members of the math department at Kennett High. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The Kennett High Class of 2002 celebrated its 20th class reunion July 29-30. The Eagles held a dinner and dance at Mount Cranmore as part of their weekend of festivities. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Twenty years can go by in the blink of an eye — just ask the Kennett High Class of 2002, which celebrated its class reunion last weekend. About 50 Eagles returned to the nest, toured their old high school in Conway Village, caught up and enjoyed each other’s company with a variety of fun events.
The planning committee of Tom Dyrenforth, Julie (Finch) Deal, Josh Chisholm, Erin (Murphy) Karmozyn, Brittany (Ames) Banda, and Jen (Luoma) McCracken formed a committee and began meeting during the fall of 2021 to plan for a reunion.
McCracken, the class valedictorian and now a math teacher at Kennett High, said the committee sent out a “save the date” in November and reactivated its class Facebook page, which helped to gain momentum and excitement leading up to the reunion weekend which happened July 29-30.
“Friday night (July 29) over 30 people (Class of 2002 classmates and their families) were able to take a tour of the old high school, now Kennett Middle School and Conway Rec led by classmate and Kennett Alumni Association officer Saralyn Smith,” McCracken said. “Saralyn was so knowledgeable about the building and where classrooms used to be. Classmates shared collective memories from locations of teachers' classrooms, where they were on 9/11 in the building, things that happened in the cafeteria, memories in the gym, etc.
She added: “The Alumni Room is a gem of Kennett history and a lot of classmates found photos of parents and grandparents from former Kennett graduating classes. Saralyn restored the plywood Class of 2002 sign that was used in Homecoming parades each year for the class and the sign made the rounds to the events for photo opportunities.”
After the tour, McCracken said classmates were invited to socialize down the street at Tuckerman's Brewery where more classmates were waiting to reconnect as they arrived in town for the weekend or got off from work.
“Saturday morning there was a class hike up Black Cap (in Fryeburg, Maine), which gave families an opportunity to meet and hike, and we couldn't have asked for better weather,” said McCracken. Over 20 people participated in the hike. “Saturday afternoon classmates and their families were able to mini golf at Pirate's Cove, again offering an opportunity for enjoying each other's company. A special thank you to Pirate’s Cove and Comfort Inn for helping make the weekend so special for classmates coming into town.”
McCracken said the reunion weekend culminated with a Saturday evening dinner and dance event at Cranmore's Artist Falls Lodge with a photo booth and DJ.
“Over 50 classmates and 75 guests total attended the dinner,” she said. “Classmate Dan Poulin did a stand-up comedy routine. Classmate Eric Phillips traveled the furthest to attend the event, all the way from Hawaii where he now lives. A special thank you to Cranmore for being so accommodating and helping to make the event such a success in their new lodge.
Faculty guests Jack Loynd, Bernie and Eileen Livingston, Peter and Joan Ames and Therese Davison also attended the reunion events.
