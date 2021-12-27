CONWAY — The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that severely damaged a North Conway mobile home on Christmas Eve.
According to Conway police logs, the fire broke out at Lot 44 at North Conway Pines, a mobile home park located at 2725 West Side Road, which is south of the Lobster Trap Restaurant on the east side of the road. The log heading was “arson*.”
“The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the Conway Pines case along with the CPD,” Conway PD’s Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott told the Sun. “No charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”
The lead Fire Marshal’s investigator on the case is Sol Rosman. He confirmed there is an investigation.
“Currently, it is an ongoing investigation, and all possibilities are being looked in to,” said Rosman.
Police logs say a neighbor reported the fire at about 12:13 p.m. The log says the calling party saw a man and woman outside the trailer “fighting” and believes the fire might have been set intentionally.
The caller told the police the pair would go in and out of the trailer with shovels of snow in an apparent attempt to put out the fire.
A female occupant suffered some smoke inhalation and possibly minor burns, and was transported to Memorial Hospital by Brewster Ambulance, said North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece.
According to property tax records of the town, the owner of the trailer home built in 1955 is TR Camps LLC/Care of Tim Rantz.
Rantz, reached by phone, had no comment other than clarifying that he owns the park and the structure that caught fire.
Sean Fesko, an out-of-town visitor who was sightseeing in the area, heard the fire call on his scanner and stopped to take photos, which he shared with the Sun.
“The scene wasn’t too hectic by the time I got there, which was about 15 minutes after crews were dispatched,” said Fesko, a videographer from Laconia. “There was light smoke coming from the home, but the fire was mostly out. Someone was getting evaluated by EMS, and I heard prior to the fire department’s arrival that the occupants were trying to put the fire out with snow.”
Both Conway and North Conway fire departments responded, and Redstone provided station coverage. The logs indicate the fire departments cleared the scene at about 5:30 p.m.
“There is not a lot I can talk about right now,” said Preece, referencing the investigation.
