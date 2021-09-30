CONWAY — A major legal battle is brewing between the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School and the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council.
The school has filed an injunction to stop the Economic Council from selling a piece of land the school now uses, known as Lot 5. They will meet in Carroll County Superior Court on Oct. 13.
Northeast Woodland and the Economic Council also are in dispute over a purchase and sales agreement between the school and Granite State College, which wants to sell its space at the Tech Village building — including 12 classrooms — to the charter school. (See related story.)
But the overriding issue framing both disputes is whether the Economic Council wants Northeast Woodland completely out of the Tech Village. Correspondence between the lawyers representing both sides suggests the Economic Council considers the school a nuisance and not a good fit for a business park.
Northeast Woodland started last school year with 147 students from kindergarten through seventh grade. The state pays the school $6,700 a year for each student’s tuition. The school also received a $1.5 million grant from the state recently.
The curriculum resembles that of a Waldorf school and many of the classes are held outside. The school holds classes on Lot 5, which it leases from the Economic Council as well as the Granite State indoor space. The school also uses open space and trails that are part of the Tech Village but not designated as lots. The 61-acre complex is located across from Merrill Farm Resort on Route 16 in Conway.
According to Jason Gagnon, chairman of the board of trustees, Northeast Woodland is committed to that location and is willing to fight for it.
(The board of trustees is equivalent to a school board, but because its members are appointed and not elected, they don’t legally qualify as a school board.)
“We believe it’s the best location in a building that is set up for education,” said Gagnon. “We are prepared to stand up to contractual obligations agreed to. We are asking them (the Economic Council) to live up to the obligations they put on paper when they invited us there. We are not going to walk away.”
Both Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Economic Council, and Allen Gould, chairman of the Economic Council’s board of directors, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
The conflict with Lot 5 started with a letter from Cuddy on Feb. 2 responding to the school’s request to build “two portable open classroom structures.”
In the letter, Cuddy says the council’s board of directors approved the portables but adds conditions that did not appear in the original lease for the land, including a directive limiting the school to the use of Lot 5. “Teachers and students are not permitted to use the logging trails or the rest of the lots,” he wrote.
But the school wouldn’t accept the conditions and didn’t sign the letter. Jesse Badger, vice chairman of Northeast Woodland’s trustees, said it was not the school’s intention to renegotiate the lease. “We consider the letter that we were informing the board (about the portables),” said Badger.
Northeast Woodland then received a letter June 28 from the Tech Village’s lawyer, Thomas Pappas of Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer of Manchester.
In the letter, Pappas claimed Northeast Woodland is in default of its lease. “The school’s use of Lot 5 and the school’s activities in areas outside of Lot 5 constitute a breach of the school’s covenants and obligations under the lease as well as the failure to meet the conditions set forth in Jac Cuddy’s Feb. 2, 2021, letter,” he wrote.
The letter continues, “The safety hazard created by the unattended children on Technology Land and land outside of the leased playground will be more severe once construction of the infrastructure and work force housing and additional office building begins. In addition, the noise created by the school’s use of the playground and other areas within the Tech Village has caused neighbors to complain.”
The school’s lawyer, Stephen Bennett of Wadleigh, Sarr & Peters of Manchester, responded to Pappas on July 29. “The school is disappointed that the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council has decided to try to force the school out of the Tech Village,” he wrote.
“The fact that MVEC has now apparently changed its mind does not permit it to manufacture default events in a bad faith attempt to terminate the school’s lease.”
Bennett goes on to say the lease allows “for an outdoor classroom and outdoor playground.” He adds, “Nor does the use of trails in the Tech Village by school students constitute a violation of the lease.”
Regarding the noise, Bennett said, “Any noise generated by the school’s operation would be noise anticipated at any elementary school.”
Pappas responded Sept. 15, saying that the school remained in default.
“After the school resumed in-class activities on Sept. 2, the school has continued to disrupt and interfere with other tenants in the Tech Village, including the influx of cars twice a day that inhibits tenants’ access and parking as well as other activity by the school both outside and inside the building,” Pappas wrote.
He continued: “Given the continuing default by the school during in-class operation ... MWVEC considers the school’s pattern of behavior inconsistent with the operation of the Tech Village to constitute events of default as described in my letter June 28. Consequently, the school cannot exercise the option to purchase in the lease.”
It is because of the alleged default of the lease that the charter school is taking the Economic Council to court.
The complaint asks for monetary damages for its “breach of the lease, fraud and its violations of good faith and fair dealings, and requests the court to “enjoin Defendant fro selling or leasing Lot 5,” until it is resolved.
Regarding the Northeast Woodland students’ use of the trails and access to the Saco River, which runs nearby, the school points to the decision in 2004 by the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment to allow the Tech Village to locate in a residential zone.
The board said at the time, “The applicant has demonstrated that they will construct a passive and active recreation trail system within the project for use by the tenants and the public. The trail system shall provide links to other existing or future publicly accessed trails adjacent to the property.”
Particularly frustrating to the charter school is what Gagnon says is a lack of communication. Does the Tech Village want the charter school to leave? he wondered. “It’s hard to know their intentions because they won’t communicate,” said Gagnon. “Why invite us if we weren’t a compatible use? It just doesn’t make sense. It does seem like they are trying to make it inhospitable for us.”
Adds Badger: “We had hoped and continue to hope to find a solution to make it a win-win. At the heart of it (economic development), we need more young families, whether it’s the Tech Village or a school. We’re both on the same mission.”
