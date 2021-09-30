CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley’s Tech Village building is set up as a condominium with two owners, the Economic Council and Granite State College.
The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School currently pays the college $90,000 a year in rent and has an option to buy their space, which it has exercised. (Granite State has moved its classrooms 100 percent online.)
The school also rents land — Lot 5 — from the Tech Village for its outdoor classrooms, also with an option to buy (for $120,000). (See related story.)
According to Jesse Badger, vice chair of the school’s trustees, the purchase of the college space is in limbo because the Economic Council is saying there are problems with the purchase and sale. The charter school says the Economic Council’s option to buy the space has expired.
“They are trying to keep us from buying that building for no legitimate reason,” said Badger. “They are stonewalling.”
Granite State has drawn up another lease with a sweetener that would allow Northeast Woodland to apply $50,000 in rent toward the purchase price, but the school feels that would reset the clock for the Tech Village to exercise the option to buy it themselves.
The school’s lawyer, Stephen Bennett of Wadleigh, Sarr & Peters of Manchester, accused the council of interfering with the purchase in a July 29 letter to the council’s lawyer, Thomas Pappas of Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer of Manchester.
Bennett wrote, “The school has a valid and enforceable purchase and sale agreement for Condominium No. 2. It is the school’s understanding that (Granite State) presented its ‘acceptable offer’ to your client to a right of first refusal. The MWVEC did not exercise that right. Instead, MWVEC informed (Granite State) that it did not consider the offer by (Northeast Woodland) valid and that that offer did not trigger the right of first refusal.”
Representatives from Granite State College did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment.
Bennett adds, “Northeast Woodland entered its negotiations with MWVEC (for the land) and Granite State College (for the classrooms) for the purpose of finding a permanent home.”
To relocate, Bennett said, would cost “several million” dollars.
Until recently, the Tech Village, located across from Merrill Farm Resort in Conway, has been unsuccessful in selling its lots to new businesses. It sits on 61 acres, which includes seven lots off a road it built called Technology Lane.
Last year, the Conway Planning Board approved a plan for Avesta Housing to build 156 workforce and senior housing units at the end of Technology Lane. This year, the Tech Village received a $200,000 federal grant to extend the road to the Avesta site.
The new road will also give access to two other lots, which the Redstone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.