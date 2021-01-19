CONWAY — Local police are asking for the public's help in investigating several catalytic converter thefts.
Catalytic converters are emission control devices that contain rare and valuable metals that are also used in industrial applications and electronics.
"The suspect(s) appear to be specifically targeting older vehicles and Ford trucks. We believe this is due to the high scrap value," said Conway police in a Jan. 1 Facebook post.
"The places that were hit were commercial business where vehicles are kept along East Main Street in Center Conway and Eastman Road in Redstone," the post said.
"We are looking for the public’s assistance with identifying any vehicles that appeared out of place or parked on the side of any roads near East Main Street or Eastman Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 31st. We believe the time frame in Redstone was between 4 and 5 a.m. The time frame in Center Conway was between 3 and 4 a.m."
Johnson's Auto Care's Mike Tetreault also shared on Facebook they had one theft from a truck at the Redstone garage. He said Johnson's has cameras and has a well-lit parking lot. He added that although Johnson's isn't responsible for cars in its lot, in this case Johnson's "worked with the customer" to replace the catalytic converter that was stolen.
North Conway State Farm insurance agent Diane Reo said thefts would be covered under comprehensive insurance, subject to a deductible.
Last spring, police from Conway, Madison, Tamworth and Fryeburg, Maine, all said catalytic-converter thefts had been reported in their towns.
On Jan. 8, Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield said his department recently took a report of three catalytic converters stolen from a local business.
In the spring, Madison Police on their Facebook page reported thefts from Ford F-250, F-350, E-250 and E-350 pickups that had been parked for extended periods. Both private and commercial vehicles have been targeted. Madison was able to get images of the suspects.
However, Madison Police Chief Bob King said there have not been any recent cases. "When we posted screen shots from a trail cam onto our Facebook, they stopped," King said last week.
Fryeburg Motors owner Eric Meltzer said trucks and SUVs, being higher off the ground, are relatively easy to crawl under and might contain two catalytic converters. He said the devices are either cut out with a saw or unbolted.
Meltzer, who writes the Wheels column for the Sun, explained how catalytic converters work.
“Exhaust gases from the engine are filtered through these metals to clean them of toxins,” said Meltzer. “These metals can be recycled, so even a clogged or well-used ‘cat’ has value, and there are several, mostly small operators, who stop by repair shops looking to buy used and discarded cats and they pay fairly well for them depending on the vehicle."
He said new catalytic converters can cost several thousand dollars and even scrap ones can fetch a couple hundred. Meltzer said the value can vary depending on what state you are in. They are valuable in Maine because emissions standards are higher than New Hampshire.
"I don't know why the rash has begun again," said Meltzer on Jan. 8. "I know prices of scrap metal have gone up a little bit, and that may have affected the value of the market."
Meltzer said his daughter who lives in North Carolina just had her catalytic converter stolen out of her Prius.
"It's happening everywhere, not just here," said Meltzer, adding, "Down there, it's horrible."
Anyone with surveillance footage or information to share in the Conway cases is encouraged to contact Detective Jonathan Hill at (603) 356-5715 or jhill@conwaypd.com.
