OSSIPEE — The Carroll County Board of Commissioners announced it has received a first payment due to the board’s decision to join a nationwide opioid lawsuit in 2019.
While the payment is only $15,000, more opioid settlement money could be on the horizon.
In June of 2019, after much discussion, the county joined a national lawsuit against pharmaceutical industry over costs associated with the opioid crisis. All 10 New Hampshire counties are involved. The lawsuit was handled by attorney Robert Bonsignore in conjunction with the nationwide firm of Napoli Shkolnik. The lawsuit is still pending in a federal court in Ohio.
By virtue of joining that lawsuit, the county became automatically entitled to funding from a state Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which will receive any opioid settlement funds that the state or any N.H. cities, towns and counties collect.
Money going into the trust fund includes $3.3 million that New Hampshire was awarded as part of a nearly natio wide lawsuit against McKinsey & Co., resolving investigations into the company’s role in working for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their opioids and profiting from the opioid epidemic.
The town of Conway, however, didn’t file an opioid lawsuit and thus won’t be automatically entitled to money from the trust fund; however, it may apply for grant funding from it.
Carroll County almost decided not to sue, and the decision to join in the opioid lawsuit was controversial. Commissioners almost failed to make the deadline to be eligible for automatic funding from the trust fund.
“It was a big thing, and Amanda and I fought for it,” said Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway), referring to former Commissioner Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro), who long supported joining the lawsuit despite opposition from her then fellow commissioners Mark Hounsell (R-Conway) and David Babson (R-Ossipee).
On Wednesday, the commissioners announced that the county got $15,041 from the McKinsey settlement, which was related to accepting Bonsignore’s invitation to join their suit. Bonsignore Trial Lawyers has offices in Belmont, as well as Las Vegas, Nev., and Medford, Mass.
In 2018, Bonsignore asked commissioners to join, but a majority of then-Carroll County commissioners refused. Hounsell and Babson further voted that they could not consider joining until after elections were held in November 2018 and a new board of commissioners was seated in January.
In the 2018 primary, McCarthy beat Hounsell and won the general. Babson lost a primary challenge in 2020 to Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee).
On June 13, 2019, following a non-public session, Bevard announced the commissioners, then consisting herself, McCarthy and Babson, would be joining the nationwide lawsuit.
McCarthy on Wednesday provided the Sun with a copy of a May 3 letter from N.H. Associate Attorney General James Boffetti.
In it, he explains that the first payment from the McKinsey settlement to the trust fund is $2,762,394.
Of that, about $414,359 would be divided between 23 “political subdivisions” that filed their own opioid suit prior to Sept. 1, 2019. The way the money is divided is based on 2010 Census data.
Boffetti explained in a phone interview Wednesday that when cities file their own lawsuits, the counties where those cities are located get less money. So because Nashua and Manchester have their own lawsuits, Hillsborough County government will get less because the two cities are getting their own allotments.
No Carroll County communities filed their own lawsuits so Carroll County gets the “full share” of $15,000.
Boffetti said the McKinsey settlement will include four other payments to the state of $142,591. Carroll County will get 3.63 percent of them, equaling about $5,200 per payment, or an additional $20,800 on top of the $15,000 first payment.
“The expectation is that all of these funds will be used for abatement purposes to fight an opioid epidemic that remains a significant problem in our state and local communities,” wrote Boffetti in his May 3 letter.
Commissioners said they are asking their auditor for advice on how the money should be spent.
During the phone interview Boffetti noted there are a lot of other pending opioid lawsuits in New Hampshire that could lead to more settlements.
“So this could be the first of many settlements, and some of them could be structured for payments over many years,” said Boffetti. “It’s possible that there could be additional settlements of much greater amounts that could come into New Hampshire.”
The Sun also spoke to Bonsignore Wednesday. “The counties are all getting money because all of them joined in the lawsuit, said Bonsignore. “I remember I had to go back to Carroll County a bunch of times.”
He objected to the trust fund process because the state is getting most of the money that the counties are suing for.
“The state is keeping 85 percent of every dollar the counties recover and doing whatever the hell they feel like doing with it,” said Bonsignore.
