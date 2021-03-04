CONWAY — The Carroll County Republican Committee is calling for members of Congress who voted to impeach and convict former President Donald Trump.
The committee also said U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who owns property in Carroll County, is no longer welcome to attend their events.
Trump was impeached for his alleged role in the insurrection of Jan. 6, when an armed mob marched in the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the election of Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president.
The articles of impeachment said in part that "incited by President Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress and the Vice President, interfered with the Joint Session's solemn constitutional duty to certify the election results, and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts."
Four rioters and one Capitol police officer died as a result of the chaos.
On Jan. 13, 232 members of the U.S. House, including 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Voting in opposition were 197 Republicans and no Democrats. A month later, a majority in the U.S. Senate voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty, but the tally fell short of the 67 votes needed to actually convict Trump.
On Wednesday, Carroll County Republican Chairman Frank McCarthy sent the Sun a statement that the committee "overwhelmingly" voted at a gathering that took place Sunday at the Lobster Trap Restaurant in North Conway to censure and call for the resignation of the 17 members of Congress (seven senators and 10 representatives) who voted to impeach or convict Trump.
“It’s time to have backbone and stand up for what we believe is right,” said McCarthy as quoted in the release.
The seven Republican U.S. senators who voted for conviction, in addition to Romney, included Susan Collins of Maine, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
The 10 Republican U.S. representatives who voted for impeachment were Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan, John Katko of New York, and Rep. David Valadao of California.
Reached for comment Wednesday, McCarthy said 47 members of the Carroll County Republicans were in attendance on and the vote was nearly unanimous.
The committee declared in a nearly 1,300-word resolution that the impeachment and Senate trial were “an unconstitutional impeachment proceeding of a former president,” citing that Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts "refused to take part in it."
(However, according to Newsweek magazine, the Constitution requires the involvement of the chief justice only when the president is on trial. Since Trump no longer is president, there was no requirement for the chief justice to be involved.)
The resolution, which was shared by McCarthy, said there was no evidence of "high Crimes and Misdemeanors" and that "Democrat house managers actually presented fabricated evidence (Photoshopped tweets) during the Senate trial."
The resolution also specially called out Collins, saying "Whereas Senator Susan Collins represents Maine, which borders Carroll County, and the Maine Republican Party has called a special meeting on March 13 for the purpose of censuring (Collins) for her vote to convict former president Donald J. Trump," that she herself should be censured.
And, according to the resolution, Romney, who owns property in Wolfeboro, “is not welcome to participate in political events hosted by the committee."
The Sun reached out to legislative delegation members and prominent Republicans for comment on Wednesday.
"I was present when the resolution was proposed, and I supported the motion," said state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom).
Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) had "no comment" about the resolution but told the Sun she was at the meeting when it was voted on.
Rep. Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) said he is not a member of the group but said, "If any politician violates his oath or constitutional duty, they should resign. Every politician is entitled to their own opinion but not their own interpretation of the Constitution."
Mount Washington Valley Republicans Chair Steve Steiner said he voted for the resolution and that the MWV Republicans will discuss whether to support the resolution when they meet March 15.
Not every local Republican was in favor the of the resolution.
Tad Furtado of Center Conway, who used to work in Washington including as a policy director for then-Congressman Charlie Bass and as a legislative correspondent for U.S. Sen. Paul Coverdell (R-Ga.) stated: "The day-to-day successes of Gov. Sununu, State Sen. Jeb Brady and our other local representatives are vastly more important and indicative of the future of the Republican brand than an absurd statement from a social dinner event.
"History will mark the courage and service of Sens. Collins and Romney, and the others who stood up for decency and order," Furtado continued. "I am confident that the actions and words of their critics will be poorly remembered."
Ray Gilmore of Bartlett, who ran against state Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) in November, said the statement left him shaking his head.
Gilmore said he was astonished by the support Trump has received lately, including the golden effigy of him that was erected at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.
"I really just don't understand it," said Gilmore. "I never drank that Kool-Aid."
Gilmore didn't attend Sunday's meeting and said he won't be attending gatherings until his 84-year-old mother-in-law, who lives with his family, can be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Burroughs called the Republicans' statement a "renunciation" of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
"The inability to exercise independent thought and to vote one's conscience serves as a dangerous precedent to where a small vocal minority in the House of Representatives would like to head our state towards a culture of totalitarianism and autocracy," sad Burroughs.
"All of us should be concerned that could lead us in a direction that will cause us to lose our individual freedom and autonomy to think as individuals."
State Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) said, "Sounds like a Kremlin or North Korean purge. All for Fearless Leader that can do no wrong while 300 followers are facing charges for a 'beautiful scene' that was an insurrection he inspired. Don’t live free but die anyway. Very scary."
For more about the Carroll County Republicans, go to carrollcountyrepublicans.org.
