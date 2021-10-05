OSSIPEE — Carroll County Commissioners announced Sept. 30 they hired a chief financial officer but she will be a contractor rather than an employee.
The county has been without a CFO since March, when Fergus Cullen, who started work last September abruptly left for reasons that are still unclear.
On May 5, the commissioners announced the hiring of George Zoukee, a real-estate developer from Tennessee, as CFO. He was expected to start in mid-June, but later that month, McCarthy said he wasn’t coming because he couldn’t find a place to live.
The search went dormant during the summer while the commissioners focused on completing the 2020 audit, which was done by Batchelder Associates of Keene and Barre, Vt.
Bonnie atchelder, a certified public accountant and an auditor, founded the company in 1991. She was not available for comment on Tuesday.
On Sept. 30, in an announcement following a non-public session, the three county commissioners — Terry McCarthy (R-Conway), Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee) and Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) — said they were so pleased with Batchelder Associates that they hired its owner, Bonnie Batchelder, to be their contracted CFO.
“So hopefully, our audit will be on time and things start functioning as they should in our finance department,” said McCarthy, chair of the commissioners.
Timely financial reporting has been a bugaboo at Carroll County for years. The delegation, a group of 15 state representatives who set county budgets, has long complained about late financial reports. Past boards of commissioners have failed to have audits done. In more recent years, audits have been months late.
Now that Batchelder is a contractor for Carroll County she “unfortunately” cannot do the audit next year, McCarthy said.
Tessari said she and Plache are “very excited” by the new hire. They were both elected in 2020. Both wanted to improve the finance department.
“We didn’t make the headway as quickly as we had hoped,” said Tessari.
“So (Batchelder’s) arrival is a major step in the right direction, we feel. So we think she’ll be a great addition to our already terrific staff.”
Tessari and Plache said Batchelder has interesting ideas on how to improve the county’s technology and that Bachelder is already familiar with accounting at the county level and the finance department, so she will get up to speed quickly.
The commissioners explained that the county will provide Batchelder with an office at the county complex and she will be available by phone as well.
The county’s existing finance staff will remain employed. The county will also have access to Batchelder’s staff.
Commissioners said the contract is estimated to cost about $130,000 but the details hadn’t been finalized yet.
McCarthy said the county had received only about five applicants for the job.
Plache expressed optimism about Batchelder.
“Bonnie did a wonderful job on the audit,” he said, adding it took a while to get it done. “But that’s because there were some issues,” said Plache.
“As we all know, as I think the public is aware through many discussions, Bonnie made recommendations on improvements that should be put in place. We talked with her and decided we’ll let her make the improvements, and she’s going to,” Plache said.
