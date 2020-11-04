OSSIPEE — The Carroll County Board of Commissioners remains all Republican after Tuesday’s election. In addition, the legislative delegation, which flipped from red to blue in 2016, flipped back red.
For the District 2 commissioner seat, Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee) trounced Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) 17,576 to 12,815. She had previously unseated incumbent Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) in September’s primary.
For the District 3 seat, which was vacated by Amanda Bevard, who chose not to run again, Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) defeated former commissioner Chip Albee (D-Tuftonboro) in a much tighter race. On Tuesday, Plache received 15,818 votes to Albee’s 14,806.
Tessari is a State Police prosecutor. During her campaign, she pledged to increase transparency at Carroll County, which has a budget of over $30 million, and also to try to run meetings more efficiently.
Pustell is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and retired airline pilot.
Plache is an attorney, practicing environmental and telecommunications law. Albee is a former county commissioner who touted his record of helping to have the new county nursing home constructed on time and under budget.
Tessari and Plache will take office in January. On Wednesday, Plache told the Sun, “I’m feeling good and I’m real happy Kim did so well.
Told the delegation will now have a Republican majority, Plache said he was pleasantly surprised by that result. “We have some very good people coming in,” said Plache, citing Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Mark McConkey (R-Freedom). “They are such solid reps.”
During his campaign, Plache said he got to know House candidates, like Wendy Richardson (R-Conway) and Ray Gilmore (R-Bartlett), and added he hopes they will try again.
Plache said he spent the majority of the day in Conway because he knew support for him would probably be weak there, and he wanted to shore up his numbers. He said a highlight for him was when a man brought a puppy by the polls that the man received from Plache a few years ago. Plache breeds Great Pyrenees dogs.
Reached for comment Wednesday, Tessari said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a Carroll County commissioner and want to thank all those who have supported me and all those who voted. And a special thanks to my family and friends that are making it possible for me to hold office.”
On Wednesday, when the commissioners met, including outgoing commissioners Amanda Bevard and David Babson, they gave their reactions to the election.
“Tessari ran a pretty good campaign,” said Babson.
Bevard said she thinks it’s nice that “younger people” will be on the board. Babson is in his early 80s while Tessari is in her 30s. Bevard is in her 70s while Plache is 61.
“I hope they have more stamina than I,” said Bevard.
Meanwhile, the 15 state representatives in the legislative delegation approve the county budgets that the commissioners manage with help from department heads.
Carroll County has long been in Republican control. However, 2018’s election swung to the Democrats and they held an eight to seven majority.
The present legislative delegation now consists of Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Tom Buco (D-Conway), Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway), Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield), Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Edie DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro), Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), and William Marsh (R-Brookfield).
With Tuesday’s results, the delegation will consist of Burroughs, Buco, Umberger, Woodcock, Knirk, McConkey, Cordelli, Crawford, Avellani, Nelson, and Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Marsh.
