CONWAY — At the annual New Hampshire Association of Counties conference held Nov. 3 at the North Conway Grand Hotel in North Conway, Carroll County came away with two major awards. Terry McCarthy was named N.H. Commissioner of the Year; Lisa Scott was honored as N.H. Register of the Year; and Carroll County also brought home the prestigious County Cup, along with statewide bragging rights.
“It’s nice to be able to share some good news,” McCarthy (R-Conway), who is in her third year as a Carroll County commissioner, said by phone last Thursday as the four-day conference wrapped up.
“I’m thrilled to see Carroll County recognized on the state stage. The county came out looking really good,” said McCarthy, wife of former longtime state Rep. Frank McCarthy.
The New Hampshire Association of Counties, according to its website, “is a statewide association, which includes the 30 elected county commissioners as well as all elected county officials and the professionals and staff who run county government in each of the 10 counties.”
Its activities include “providing training programs, supporting intergovernmental relationships with state and municipal officials, advocating on behalf of county government and county taxpayers before the New Hampshire General Court and the Governor and Council, and acting as a clearinghouse for information and best practices which relate to the efficient operation of county government” in the state.
Carroll County hosted the conference Nov. 1-4, with the first and final day held virtually, while sesions on Days Two and Three taking place in person.
After Scott, register of deeds for Carroll County, was named the Register of the Year, Association President Wendy Piper (a Grafton County commissioner), highlighted Scott’s accomplishments.
“Effectively managed through pandemic providing uninterrupted customer service while keeping her team 100 percent COVID free by installing never-before-utilized hybrid staffing models," Piper said. "Ensured teamwork by twice-daily Zoom meetings, and encouraging communication between in-person and remote staff.
Scott also “petitioned and was approved for a $5 million bond to use toward archival of records," Piper said, as well as "effectively managed budget holding costs down while meeting annual revenue estimates in just nine months.
Scott also "stays ahead of current trends lobbying for the most up-to-date cyber security equipment and set up ensuring County systems are safe from intruders and residents information and files are secure from fraud.”
“Lisa is incredibly deserving,” McCarthy said. “She didn’t know she was being considered for the award." She said all of the commissioners, which include Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee), were thrilled for Scott.
Reached for a comment, Scott said from her office in Ossipee: “It felt very nice to be recognized."
Piper then surprised McCarthy by presenting her with the plaque as N.H. Commissioner of the Year.
“She selflessly serves Carroll County as the chairman of the Board of Commissioners,” she told the audience in the ballroom at the North Conway Grand.
“Terry works tirelessly to improve the workings of Carroll County government. Terry is a steady, composed, determined, compassionate and wise leader. When situations arise that call for judgment, her strong moral compass leads to solutions that benefit the county as a whole," Piper said.
She noted that McCarthy's "decisions are fair and her actions are non-partisan. Her leadership provides a healthy environment that challenges good behavior amongst county staff and promotes a thoughtful working environment."
“I was absolutely floored,” McCarthy said. “Usually people who receive this award have put in at least three or four terms. What really meant the most to me when I went up to accept the award, (Piper) put her hand on my shoulder, and whispered, ‘Don’t worry, I’m just here to hold you up,’ and then said, “(Statewide commissioners) all love you.’ That meant the world to me.”
McCarthy, who also serves on the executive committee for the N.H. Association of Counties, said the award was all the more special as her husband got to be in attendance at the dinner and awards ceremony.
“He knew about the award but kept secret about it,” she said. “About a week and a half ago, he said, 'Am I going to be able to go to the dinner?' He said, 'You’re the chairman and I’m your spouse, I should be there'.”
Bedazzled in rhinestones, the County Cup is awarded to the top team following a two-day scavenger hunt. There are three phases to the event, according to McCarthy. Teams are given a checklist of items they must gather; they also have to get photos of five specific things; and finally, there is a series of questions teams must answer.
“We got a perfect score,” said McCarthy, who was joined on the Carroll County team by fellow commissioners Plache and Tessari, along with Carroll County Nursing Home Administrator Deirdre Brown, County Treasurer Joe Costello, Jail Superintendent Sean Eldridge and Chris Heroux, director of HR.
She added: “It was a lot of fun. One of the things we had to do was to come up with 100 names of present or former commissioners. We also had to name three governors who had served as a county official. We had to go way back into the 1800s, but we found five.
"We got an extra point when they wanted us to come up with a political sign that was over 10 years old," McCarthy said. "I always save one sign from every campaign Frank or I do. I was able to bring in the sign when Frank first ran for state representative.”
The teams also had to produce some form of memorabilia from the late longtime Executive Councilor Ray Burton. The Burton comb was a popular item produced.
“The scavenger hunt was a real team-building exercise,” McCarthy said. “I just had a great time. It was probably the most fun I’ve had in a long time.”
She added: “We have so many dedicated people who work for our county. It was so nice to see our county shine in a positive light.”
