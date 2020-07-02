ALBANY — Carroll County Broadband’s survey is now available online, a co-chairman announced on Sunday.
Carroll County Broadband Committee is a local group that seeks to improve internet access in Carroll County. It is about 14 months old and has representation from all 19 Carroll County communities. The county has 48,000 residents and 38,000 premises.
The broadband committee through the North Country Council, along with three partner organizations (CTC Technologies in Maryland, and Rural Innovative Strategies and ValleyNet, both in Vermont) were awarded a $250,000 USDA Rural Community Development Initiative grant to do feasibility studies and/or develop business plans to bring fiber-based broadband internet to several communities in the Eastern United States including Carroll County. The announcement came last October.
“As the next crucial step of this feasibility study we need to perform a community survey of all residences, businesses and municipalities in Carroll County,” said committee co-chairman Rick Hiland of Albany in an email. “This is vital information to be used for vital investments, grants and low interest loans available for implementing our future plans.
“This survey is the only way we can understand where the gaps are in the current broadband infrastructure,” Hiland said.
Fellow chairman Steve Knox of Albany has been recuperating after suffering a stroke.
Carroll County Broadband had been seeking $11 million of the $50 million in coronavirus relief that the Gov. Chris Sununu has set aside for improving internet connectivity.
However, Hiland and fellow broadband committee member Matthew Plache of Wolfeboro told the Carroll County Delegation Thursday that there are too many hurdles for the Broadband Committee to get that money. But, they said, the towns of Wolfeboro and Sandwich, which are working with providers, still have a shot of getting some of those funds.
Hiland told the Sun the committee would have had to fund the $11 million upfront and that the deadlines required for getting the money were too tight.
“We decided to fully support the Sandwich effort as well as the effort in Wolfeboro,” Hiland told the Sun.
The $50 million is part of the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds that New Hampshire received. Gov. Sununu said he would set aside $50 million for improving internet access.
The proposal was addressed to Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and Sununu. It sought $11,043,964 to bring 100 mbps internet (upload and download speed) to “all homes, businesses and public buildings” in the county.
This funding would cover expenses related to preliminary work that would be necessary before construction could begin.
Hiland listed these items as management, contingency buffer, consulting and legal fees, insurance, pole attachment agreements, pole collection, pole applications and make ready work, and network design and engineering.
Hiland said the survey can be taken by going to nccouncil.org/broadband.
People may also fill out the survey and mail it to: Michelle Moren-Grey, North Country Council, 161 W. Main St, Littleton, NH 03561.
The committee would like responses back by July 31 but that deadline may be extended.
