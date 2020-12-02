OSSIPEE — The Carroll County commissioners’ draft budget is completed and ready to be sent to the legislative delegation, which will discuss it at a public hearing set for Dec. 7.
The delegation, consisting of 15 state representatives, approves budgets that the commissioners manage with help from department heads. The county government includes a prosecutor’s office, a jail, a nursing home and the registry of deeds.
In the fall, department heads make budget requests to the commissioners. After commissioners present their proposed budget, the delegation works on it until April.
Carroll County has a new delegation, whose members were elected Nov. 3 and sworn in Wednesday. They will meet Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at Carroll County Administration Building for a public hearing that can be attended remotely.
For information, including remote meeting instructions, go to carrollcountynh.net or call the county business office at (603) 539-7751.
The commissioners’ proposed budget totals $35,568,183, which is up 2.5 percent (or nearly $870,000) over the adopted 2020 budget of $34,699,964.
One reason for the increase is the retirement system, which adds costs of nearly $200,000.
According to Fergus Cullen, the county’s chief financial officer: “There are no big new projects or initiatives in this budget. There are requests for two new employees. One is a deputy sheriff, which would be partially grant-funded. The other is in housekeeping at the nursing home.
“For perspective,” Cullen said, “the county has over 300 employees.”
As for the impact on taxes, Cullen said he has not yet done any tax rate calculations yet. The county gets some of its money from property taxes and some from sources like registry of deeds fees and reimbursements to the nursing home.
Right now, the amount proposed to be raised by taxes is $20.1 million, up about $2.5 million from last year. But Cullen said he still needs to determine how much of 2020’s surplus funds can be used this year to reduce taxes.
He said $25,000 has been allocated for possible capital expenses related to the old county nursing home. Commissioners have been trying to find a new use for that building for nearly a decade.
The present legislative delegation consists of Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Tom Buco (D-Conway), Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway), Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield), Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Edie DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro), Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), and William Marsh (R-Brookfield).
With Nov. 3’s results, the delegation has swung red and consist of Burroughs, Buco, Umberger, Woodcock, Knirk, McConkey, Cordelli, Crawford, Avellani, Nelson, as well as Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Marsh.
As a result of the Nov. 3 election and the primary in September, the county will be getting two new commissioners in January. Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) will replace Bevard and Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee) will replace Babson.
Governmentoversite.com contributed to this article.
