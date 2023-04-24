CONWAY — Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca have a little more free time these days. Monday night marked the first Conway School Board meeting in recent memory without the two of them seated at the table.
With their departure, the board lost 15 years of experience.
Capozzoli, chair for the past year, served three three-year terms, and Mosca, two three-year terms. Both announced last summer they would not seek re-election. Mike DiGregorio and Amy Snow won their vacated seats in town elections on April 11.
“I know I’m going to miss it,” Capozzoli said in a phone interview April 13, adding, “I know I’ll still be following the board and school issues.”
“Being on the board was great,” said Mosca also by phone on April 13. “I learned a lot. I’m a huge fan of the administration, from the superintendent (Kevin Richard) on down. One of the things I’ve really enjoyed has been watching some of our young principals grow and hone their craft.”
He added: “I also have to say, the board member who really impressed me over the past year was Cassie Capone. She’s found her voice, and I’m happy to see her grow. I think she’ll be a strong member going forward.”
In terms of highlights over the past nine years, Capozzoli said: “I’m proud of the strategic plan. We implemented a plan here, and this wasn’t something that was created and then put on the shelf to collect dust.”
Capozzoli also listed increasing starting teacher salaries and decreasing the overall cost of health insurance to the taxpayer as two other highlights.
“The highlight for me was being able to negotiate six contracts in six years,” Mosca, who represented the board in back-to-back three-year contracts with the Conway Education Association (teachers’ union), Conway Education Support Personnel union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.
“I think we’ve come a long way with how we are paying people. We’re finally now more on par with the rest of the state,” Mosca said.
He added: “To get everyone on the same health insurance plan was another huge accomplishment. That has saved this district millions of dollars and will continue into the future.”
Capozzoli is excited to see Extended Learning Opportunities, which gives students the opportunity to get real-world experience that might lead to a career path, becoming more prevalent at Kennett High.
Both agreed being able to present diplomas to their children (Camden for Capozzoli, Kevin and Abby Lyman for Mosca) at graduation will forever hold a place in their hearts.
“I even talked to Tessa (her other daughter who will graduate in June) about not being able to hand her diploma to her and if she wanted me to run (for another term) to be able to do that,” Capozzoli said. “She was good with me not running.”
Capozzoli and Mosca agreed the low point of their times on the board was during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There wasn’t a pandemic blueprint for the school board,” Mosca said. But, he said, “if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing. I think we did the right thing for the students and staff and that was to keep them safe.”
“Less than 15 percent of the schools in the state went to school in person during the pandemic and we were one of them. I’m very proud of everyone, they did a remarkable job.”
“The whole masking controversy was it for me,” added Capozzoli. “Sometimes you may not like things but you have to do them for the greater good. It was disheartening to feel the personal attacks on the board.”
Mosca and Capozzoli shared some words of advice for the new sitting board.
“My advice would be to not put your own agenda first,” Capozzoli said. “Listen to the community — keep your ears and minds open.”
“The biggest advice I could give everyone is that we all have opinions,” said Mosca, “but make sure that you listen to everyone. If you do, you might just change your mind.”
Richard plans to retire in June of 2024, Mosca and Capozzoli admit it will be hard to find his successor.
“Kevin didn’t want to take this job,” Capozzoli said. “He took it because no one else was stepping forward. This is one of the more difficult jobs in the education field. The number of meetings, night meetings, really isn’t sustainable.
“I’m very concerned we won’t be able to find anyone. I know Carl (Nelson, Richard’s predecessor) tried to retire two or three times and stayed on because we couldn’t find a candidate. Kevin deserves to retire and we should let him. I’m trying to be hopeful.”
“I made a point of going to see Kevin and his staff to thank them personally for all they do,” Mosca said. “I think a lot of people don’t know all the things that they do. Take Kadie (Wilson, assistant superintendent), people have no idea all of the grants she writes, or that she brought in millions of dollars to this district.”
