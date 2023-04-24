Conway School Board - Capozzoli and Mosca with Kevin Richard

Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca share a light moment with Superintendent Kevin Richard (right) before their final meeting as members of the Conway School Board on April 10. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca have a little more free time these days. Monday night marked the first Conway School Board meeting in recent memory without the two of them seated at the table.

With their departure, the board lost 15 years of experience.

