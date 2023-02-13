BARTLETT — The 10-day filing period for town and school offices in non-SB 2 towns wrapped up Feb. 3. While many incumbents filed to run again, Bartlett and Jackson both will have new selectmen next month.
In Bartlett, where incumbent Augustus “Gus” Vincent chose not to seek a second three-year term, three candidates — Tom Dewhurst, Ray Hodgkins and Ron Munro — filed for the seat.
In Jackson, John Allen, wrapping up his fourth three-year term, chose not to seek a fifth. Bob Thompson, who served on the board from 2012-19 when he stepped down, filed for the seat and is unopposed.
Although some candidates are running unopposed, write-ins are possible, so no one is a shoo-in. Here is a rundown of other local filings.
Albany: There are no contested races. Kelly Robitaille, who was appointed to fill a selectman’s seat when Joe Ferris resigned last year, is running unopposed for the three-year term. Planning board member Morris West is unopposed for a three-year term; trustee of trust funds Anne Merrow is unopposed for a three-year term; Tina Craig is running for a two-year term as supervisor of the checklist and Barbara Allkalay is running for a five-year term. No one signed up for a three-year term as cemetery trustee.
On the school ballot, Curtis Coleman, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Ferris resigned, filed for the thee-year term. School moderator Edward Alkalay is unopposed for a one-year term; School Treasurer Anne Merrow unopposed; and no one filed for school clerk, one year.
Bartlett: Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley signed up for a fourth three-year term on the opening day of the 10-day filing period on Jan. 25.
For selectman, Hodgkins, a retired Army colonel who ran an unsuccessful campaign against incumbent Gene Chandler in 2022, is trying again.
Dewhurst is the former Carroll County Attorney, while Munro is the former owner of Midas Muffler in North Conway.
Other town positions include auditor, one year (Becky Jefferson is unopposed); treasurer, three years (incumbent Jean Mallett, unopposed); two library trustees, three years (Deborah Eskedahl and Christine Crowe, unopposed); two trustees of trust funds seats, three years (incumbent Bryan Morin and Lauri Roode, unopposed); two three-year planning board seats (incumbents Kevin Bennett and David L. Patch, unopposed); three-year zoning board of adjustment seat (Scott Grant unopposed); one-year zoning board of adjustment seat (Richard Plush unopposed) supervisor of the checklist, six years (incumbent Sheila Glines unopposed); moderator, two years (incumbent Norman Head unopposed).
Bartlett school ballot: All four incumbents have filed again and are unopposed — school board member seat, a three-year term (Nancy Kelemen, incumbent); moderator, one year (Julia King, appointed in December); treasurer, one year (Sheila Glines, incumbent); and clerk, one year (Gail Paine, incumbent).
Eaton: Greg Grinnell is unopposed for a three-year term on the board of selectmen (incumbent Joyce Blue chose not to run again). Plus, trustee of trust funds seat, three years (incumbent Jane Gray, unopposed); treasurer, three years (incumbent Suzanne Jones, unopposed); road agent, three years (incumbent Richard Heath, unopposed).
On the school ballot, incumbent Monique Hebert is unopposed for the three-year seat. Nella Thompson, ppointed last summer to fill out the first of three years in the term of Chris Kennedy, signed up for the two-year seat. No one signed up for school clerk, moderator and treasurer (one-year terms).
Effingham: Two candidates are vying for a three-year seat on the board of selectmen — Michael Cahalane and Christopher Seamans. Incumbent Vicki Kirkwood is not seeking reelection. There’s also a race for town clerk/tax collector for one year between incumbent Bethany Bouchard and Allen Curtis.
Three candidates — incumbents David Garceau and Leo Racine along with Vicki Kirkwood — are running for the two three-year seats on the budget committee.
Other town offices include trustee of trust funds, incumbent Karen Payne filed for the three-year term, but no one signed up for the one year; two library trustee seats, three years (incumbent Jennifer Van Cor and Edmond Joe Kingston filed); two planning board seats (incumbent Elaine Chick and Victoria Garceau signed up); zoning board, one year (Victoria Kirkwood filed); zoning board, three years (David Garceau signed up).
Freedom: Melanie Glavin, the incumbent Barbara McCracken, incumbent Paul Olzerowicz and Robert Rafferty are running for two three-year seats on the planning board. Other offices include a three-year selectman’s term (incumbent Les Babb, unopposed); three-year trustee of trust funds seat (incumbent Paul Olzerowicz, unopposed); three-year cemetery trustee term (incumbent Alan Fall, unopposed); two three-year library trustees seats (incumbents Paul Mathieu and Robin Waters, unopposed); and one-year planning board term (incumbent Linda Mailhot, unopposed).
On the school ballot, incumbents Gail Bizer and Foster Maxwell are unopposed for three-year seats. Incumbent Don Johnson is unopposed for a one-year moderator term. No one filed for the auditor and clerk positions.
Jackson: Town positions include: town clerk/tax collector, three years (incumbent Karen Burton, unopposed); treasurer, three years (incumbent Kathleen Daugherty, unopposed); library trustee, three years (Linda Terry filed); trustee of trust funds, three years (incumbent Linda Terry, unopposed); and trustee of the cemeteries, one three-year term (incumbent Barbara Theriault, unopposed).
Jackson school ballot: Incumbent school board member Genn Anzaldi filed for the one-year term, while incumbent Majka Burhardt signed up for the three-year term, both unopposed.
Madison: Lucas Jesseman and Adam Price are vying for the three-year selectman’s seat after incumbent Josh Shackford chose not to run again. Other town positions include two planning board seats, three years (incumbent Paul Marks Jr. filed, one seat still open); one planning board member, one year (incumbent Marc Ohlson unopposed); two trustees of the library, three years (incumbents Patricia Rau and Cheryl Littlefield, unopposed); and trustee of the trust fund, three years (incumbent Cheryl Littlefield, unopposed). No one filed for advisory budget committee seats.
For school board, incumbent Jeremy Cox and Susan Hirtle are unopposed for two three-year seats. No one filed for the one-year moderator (George Epstein is the incumbent) or treasurer (Jordan Firman is the incumbent).
Ossipee: Selectman Jonathan Smith is being challenged for his three-year seat by political newcomer R. Christopher Templeton. There is also a race for two three-year terms on the planning board between Brian Ames, Condict Billings and incumbent Ash Fischbein.
Running for two three-year library trustee seats are incumbent DorisAnn Allenson, Linda Hatfield, Diana Meyer and R. Christopher Templeton.
Other town posts include trustee of trust funds, three years (incumbent Kathryn Paris, unopposed); cemetery trustee, three years, (incumbent Angela Eldridge, unopposed); supervisor of the checklist, one year (incumbent Carl Tyler, unopposed); two budget committee seats, three years (incumbent Joseph Gross and Roland Millette Jr., unopposed); one two-year budget committee seat (Donna Sargent, unopposed); a two-year term on the planning board (Donna Sargent, unopposed); two three-year zoning board of adjustment seats (incumbents Roy Barron and Daniel Fischbein, unopposed); and a one-year zoning board seat (incumbent Daniel Karl, unopposed).
Tamworth: On the school board, Shauna Peterson is challenging incumbents Dexter Harding and Jack Waldron for one of their three-year seats.
Also on the school ballot, incumbent Paul Chant is unopposed for a one-year term as moderator; incumbent Jill Drew is unopposed for a one-year term as treasurer; and Eleanor Albert Aparicio is unopposed for clerk, a one-year post.
On the town ballot, Selectman Richard Doucette is unopposed for the three-year seat, while Steven Schaffer has filed for the one-year seat being vacated by Kelly Goodson. Treasurer Annie Burke is unopposed for her one-year seat. Road Agent Richard Roberts is unopposed for his three-year seat. Planning board incumbent Andrew Fisher is unopposed for his three-year seat, while no one filed for the other term Trustee of the trust funds David Little filed unopposed for another three-year term. Cemetery trustee John Wheeler is unopposed for his three-year term. Library trustees Evan Henderson and Kristen Faris filed unopposed for their, three-year terms. And for fire ward incumbent Harry Remick is running unopposed.
Election day for all the above towns is Tuesday, March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.