CONWAY — At a recent meeting, the Conway Municipal Budget Committee gave thumbs down to selectmen's proposal to build bathroom facilities in North Conway Village at an estimated cost of $400,000. The town and North Conway Community Center have been negotiating a land deal near Schouler Park.
The selectmen weren't necessarily in favor of new bathrooms either and said they put the article on the warrant simply as a means to let voters decide what should be done about the lack of public facilities in town.
Except for the state-run Scenic Vista in Intervale, the only public restroom in North Conway is the one at the New England Ski Museum, which opened its handicap-accessible bathrooms thanks to help from the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
On Feb. 8, selectmen voted 4-1 to recommend the $400,000 article but only because in order to place an article on the warrant they also have to recommend it. Chairman David Weathers was in the minority.
However, on Feb. 9, the municipal budget committee voted 11-3 not to support the article. In the minority were Ellin Leonard, Erik Corbett and Dave Jensen.
"I am opposed to this," said Chairman Jim LeFebvre. "I recognize the need for bathrooms in the valley. Don't misunderstand me when I say that, but I think that this is not a function of the town government."
The idea of publicly funded bathrooms also rubbed budgeteer Bill Marvel the wrong way. In making is feelings clear, he also took a swipe at the new paid parking program.
"I understand now that residents of Conway have to pay $5 for a sticker so they can park and walk on town property, but they also have to pay for a place for people from Massachusetts to pee?" asked Marvel.
Town Manager Tom Holmes replied that last year, some people requested too too many parking stickers and having the $5 charge was meant to give people "skin in the game" and reduce fraud.
As for the bathrooms, Holmes said tourists and residents would probably use them.
Budget members in opposition to the article were Frank Jost, Peter Donohoe, Robert Drinkhall, Stacy Sand, Kit Hickey, Terry McCarthy, John Colbath, Randy Davison and John Edgerton.
Selectmen's representative to the budget committee John Colbath said public restrooms have been a topic of discussion for decades. He said the cost is estimated to be someplace between $300,000 and $500,000.
"W ended up putting a warrant out on $400,000 to see what the wishes of the voters are related to building these facilities," said Colbath.
Budgeteer Leonard defended the bathrooms. She said she grew up in Alton Bay, on Lake Winnipesaukee. She said that town is tightfisted but still offers visitors the use of two public bathrooms.
"There have always been public bathrooms on each side of the bay for the public from long before I was born, and I was born a long time ago," said Leonard. "If Alton, the cheapest place ever, can afford public bathrooms, certainly Conway can."
However, Sand said noted there were unanswered questions such as whether the cost estimate was realistic, where the building would go and how much it would cost to maintain.
Holmes said the bathrooms would not be built this year, so there is no need yet to budget for maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.