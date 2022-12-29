CONWAY — The municipal budget committee Jan. 4 will discuss paid parking with the town manager and public works director. Meanwhile, Littleton’s police chief updated the Sun on Tuesday about how paid parking is working in his town.
The Conway Municipal Budget Committee meeting will take place at the Professional Development Center at Kennett Middle School next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Selectmen on Dec. 6 voted to put $242,000 to start the paid parking program in the selectmen’s proposed $14.3 million operating budget that residents will vote on at the deliberative session in March and at the polls in April.
If paid parking makes it through the budget process, it could start next spring.
The budget committee, among other duties, is responsible for setting the operating budget/default budget figure that goes to the voters for the deliberative session.
Paid parking would be located in North Conway Village only, cost $2 per hour and run during business hours seven days a week year-round.
Residents would be able to park for free after paying $5 to register their cars.
Employees may be relegated to certain lots.
The plan is to have a combination of kiosks and smart-phone app services.
Town officials believe the plan could gross over $1 million but local business leaders say it will destroy the village by harming businesses.
Neither Town Manager John Eastman or Public Works Director Andrew Smith attended the budget committee meeting of Dec. 14 when the budgeteers had an informal discussion of paid parking.
During that meeting, chairman Peter Donohoe said the revenue estimate came from town staff.“It’s just a stab in the dark and they just feel that the only way to determine if that’s correct is to do it,” said Donohoe.
The budget committee has sent Eastman questions about the 2023 proposed spending. The budgeteers asked a few questions related to paid parking and tourism.
“With finding employees so difficult in town, what makes you think that you will be able to hire at least two ‘parking maids?’” asked the budget committee.
Eastman says he will have his answers by Thursday.
The committee next asked town officials if they would support a bill to allow the town to collect an extra fee on lodging at hotels, motels and short-term rentals.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith about how paid parking works there. He said Littleton has had paid parking since 1947.
“I think the primary purpose of our (paid) Main Street parking is to regulate the amount of time that somebody can be parked in a certain spot or Main Street,” said Smith. “Because otherwise, somebody could sit there and park in front of a business and you wouldn’t have rotation.”
However, Smith said some Littleton businesses that oppose paid parking.
Conway on its website describes its purpose for paid parking in North Conway Village this way: “The Proposed Paid Parking Program is to tap into an unused revenue source to decrease the tax burden for the taxpayers of Conway due to the increased demand for services from the rise in population and popularity in our town.”
Smith said the North Country Council created a detailed parking plan for Littleton in 2019 and town leaders adopted a number of its recommendations. One can read the study at tinyurl.com/2snnkrp8.
“It’s a phenomenal parking study,” said Smith. “We had some low-hanging fruit; we were able to make some changes right off the bat. And there are long-term changes as well.”
Donohoe said in an email Tuesday he read the study and found it “insightful.”
Conway doesn’t propose any time limits. Littleton has various time limits ranging from unlimited, to two hours on Main Street, four hours in a certain lot and 15 minutes on another street.
Littleton also has a number of free parking spaces within an “easy walk” of downtown, said Smith.
Asked how much money the paid parking raises, Smith said roughly $80,000 per year when fines are included. Revenue goes to sustaining the paid parking program as well as road and lot improvements. Uses of the money were guided by the 1947 warrant article.
Littleton has digital meters and a program called the Littleton Park Card where people can pre-load a card with money for parking. Littleton does enforce various parking time limits.
According to Golittleton.com, Park Cards can be purchased at the police department, Town Offices and the Littleton Chamber of Commerce Office in the Littleton Opera House.
Using the card allows people to get credit for time they don’t use. The machines also take coins but not credit or debit cards.
Littleton does not enforce meters on Sundays or holidays. Littleton allows some non-profits to pay a fee for placards that allow them to park in metered lots so they don’t need to pay the meter.
Smith explained that Littleton is going to be trying the ParkMobile app. Meanwhile, Conway has not selected an app vendor.
Littleton was impressed with Park Mobile after hearing about it from other communities like Burlington, Vt. The app will go into effect after the new year.
“Certainly if you were to call back in a little bit we could tell you how that’s affecting revenue and if we’ve gotten any complaints,” said Smith. “I don’t expect so because if you go to any major metropolitan community, they all offer some type of an app-based parking system so you don’t have to carry change with you anymore.”
The Park Mobile App could tell a user sitting in Boston, for example, where there are available spots in Littleton. He said the cost of parking with the app is 25 cents per hour plus a 45-cent convenience fee per transaction. With the meter, it’s 25 cents per hour, a dime for 24 minutes and a nickel for 12 minutes.
In Conway, selectmen set the rate at $2 but senior staff are still working on the details of fees.
“So $2 an hour actually is decent,” said Smith. “Littleton is ridiculously low.”
Zeb’s co-owner Peter Edwards says $2 is way too high and more in line with what a city like Portland, Maine, would charge. Businesses in places with scarce parking tend to embrace paid parking but in North Conway there is plenty.
“One dollar per hour is more like it and this cuts their revenue number of $1.1 million in half which is already absurd,” said Edwards.
