CONWAY — Budgeteers recently mulled the duplication of services in town, which is served by five independent fire departments.
The five fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway Conway Village, North Conway and, Redstone. They each serve a section of town referred to as precincts. Some land is outside of the precincts so the town has to contract with the nearest precinct to have those areas covered.
The planning board members discussed this arrangement at the Oct. 13 budget committee meeting. The budgeteers said they want to expand the scope of what they do beyond just focusing on the details of annual school and town budgets. Instead, they want to take a deeper dive into how the town operates.
Budgeteer Randy Davison said the town pays for two recreation services and he's "never seen so many fire departments in a town."
But, he said: "Tradition is hard to change. You would be fighting a battle going uphill on that."
Budgeteer Bill Marvel said people seeking to live in Conway have an option of how much fire service they are willing to pay for. As an example, he said they could live in Center Conway with a modest fire department or North Conway that has a "Taj Mahal" of a fire station.
"That duplication serves the purpose of different tastes," he said.
Budgeteer Michael Fougere said the fire departments could save money by training together rather than separately because they are afraid the equipment would get lost. Fougere also said there's a conflict about who would be the chief.
Selectmen's rep John Colbath said a consultant from Boston in 1955 looked at consolidation.
Bob Drinkhall said he chaired a committee looking at the North Conway Fire Station and said North Conway residents would strongly oppose consolidating because they had "just spent the money" on a new station. He said North Conway is now looking at a $600,000 rescue truck.
"The people want this, the people support it," said Drinkhall. "Hence, who are we to deny it?"
Budgeteer David Jensen said the budget committee should "have a voice" on consolidation if it could potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars.
All told, Fougere said the town spends $4 million-$5 million on fire precincts each year.
Budgeteer John Edgerton said the separation between Conway and North Conway goes back over 200 years.
"People who live in Conway and North Conway don't even remember or don't even know why the separation happened," said Edgerton, adding he thinks it happened when the church on Meeting House Hill burned down.
Edgerton said it would make sense if Center Conway, East Conway and Redstone consolidated. He said doing so could save costs on training and organization and also address some of the non-precinct areas.
"I don't think anybody could live through trying to get Conway and North Conway together," said Edgerton. "I don't even want to think about that."
Fougere said he wanted to see all five come together as one. "I get crazy when people say 'I'm from North Conway,'" said Fougere. "No, you are from Conway."
Budget committee chair Jim LeFebvre is drafting questions that budgeteers want to ask town officials that will help them with the budget cycle.
Reached by phone Thursday, LeFebvre said one will pertain to the precincts and the American Rescue Plan funds.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Conway is expecting to receive a little over $1 million between this year and next. It already has its first payment of about $530,000. The selectmen have approved about $162,000 in spending so far including $100,000 for Conway Village sewer pipes.
North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Jason Gagnon has proposed that with $600,000 of rescue plan money the precinct could do some initial engineering for expanding the water and sewer lines along Eastman and East Conway Roads.
According to LeFebvre, Question 6 will ask about the best way to leverage the remaining ARPA funds and whether the "water precinct models are the most efficient way to manage these services going forward."
LeFebvre said the town may interpret the question broadly.
"If were the town, I would be looking at the precincts," said LeFebvre.
