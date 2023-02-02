Stacy Sand 2123

Municipal Budget Committee member Stacy Sand makes a point at a Municipal Budget Committee meeting Wednesday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — While no official votes were taken during Wednesday’s review of the proposed 2023-24 Conway School District budget and warrant articles, some members of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee are looking for significant cuts and want to close an elementary school.

Budgeteer Bill Marvel proposed a $2 million budget cut in an effort to trim staff, while colleague Jim LeFebvre suggested a $1.2 million cut to the budget and also recommended closing John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway Village during the more than three-hour meeting held at the Conway Town Hall.

