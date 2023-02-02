CONWAY — While no official votes were taken during Wednesday’s review of the proposed 2023-24 Conway School District budget and warrant articles, some members of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee are looking for significant cuts and want to close an elementary school.
Budgeteer Bill Marvel proposed a $2 million budget cut in an effort to trim staff, while colleague Jim LeFebvre suggested a $1.2 million cut to the budget and also recommended closing John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway Village during the more than three-hour meeting held at the Conway Town Hall.
Such cuts to the budget would almost certainly lead to closing a school according to Kevin Richard, school superintendent.
“I would say with great certainty there is no way to get to those numbers ($1.2 and $2 million) without closing a school,” Richard said by phone Thursday.
He added: “Could we get to $1 million and not close a school? Not without cutting significant programming and increasing class sizes dramatically. You’d have to reduce all of the core programmings in order to get there. It would have such an impact to get there that my recommendation would be to close a school.”
The Conway School Board is unanimously supporting a proposed operating budget of $40,254,150, which is a .67 percent increase over last year’s adopted budget.
The board is also bringing forward $1,097,323 in other warrant article expenses. Chief among those is $565,894 for the first year (2023-24) of a proposed three-year contract with the Conway Education Association (teachers union).
The subsequent costs of the proposed deal are $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26. Cumulatively, over three years, the cost of the contract would be $3,417,739. After each year of the contract, it automatically carries over into the next budget.
Budgeteer Stacy Sand expected a lower budget and action on closing a school.
"Last year, we were just getting over pretty serious COVID protocol and I stated a directive that what I expected to see from the school budget this year was a definite decrease, hopefully, an actual plan that shows closing a school and a budget that shows at least that type of reduction. If it wasn’t closing a school, it would be something equivalent because of the number of students and the decrease in enrollment, and we did not receive them at all.”
She added: ”Even though I appreciate the learning environment and the social development environment of our elementary schools, I think the time has come for us to unfortunately take serious action. We don't have the numbers of students (to justify three elementary schools). Reading the paper today, we might lose 50 more if the Albany kids end up going to Madison. I just think we need to make some serious reductions and we weren’t given any help with that from the school, so I think we need to make a clear voice.”
Marvel believes the school district has an excess of staffing.
“We have the same number of teachers today that we had 20 years ago when we had I think it was 41 or 42 percent more students,” he said. “That strikes me as serious overstaffing."
Marvel did a comparative analysis of 11 towns ranging in school population between 1,300 to 1,800 students. The Conway School District has roughly 1,600 students.
“Of the 11 towns, we have the highest proportion of teachers, we also have the highest proportion of overall staff,“ said Marvel.
Marvel also cited the district’s recent statewide scores.
“There doesn't seem to be any particular excuse for the decline in our scores,” he said. “I find that of the 11 school districts, we’re seventh in terms of our scores in math and science. I'm forgetting the exact portions. I think 30 percent of our kids, all grades, all students, are proficient in math; 27 percent in science. Everybody has trouble with science apparently, but still, we're seventh in science. And we had 32 percent who were reading satisfactorily, but we tied for last place with Claremont, so we're not doing very well at all.”
Randy Davison, the school board’s representative to the budget committee, agrees with Sand that with the current enrollment, the district has more facilities than it needs.
“My responsibility is to vote the way the board voted,” he said, “but all of you I'm sure are aware, Stacy said it, that what the district really needs to look at is what we have for our facilities.”
“I tend to agree with both Randy and Stacy,” LeFebvre said. “The numbers of students and facilities we have available, which can support a much larger population, needs to be adjusted and it needs to be adjusted downward.”
LeFebvre said closing a school could net an annual savings of $936,000 or more. He also suggested cutting the proposed budget by $1.2 million.
“I recommend to the Conway Municipal Budget Committee that the committee exercise its authority under RSA: 32 and reduce the proposed Conway School District budget of $40-plus-million by $1.2 million, approximately a 3 percent cut in the total district operating budget, which does not count the cost of any other warrant articles,” he said. “If Conway voters/taxpayers wish to keep the Conway School District proposed budget intact, they can do so at the school district deliberative session, but the budget committee will have done its job in recommending a reduction in the total gross school district budget provided to us.”
LeFebvre offered some historical background in a prepared handout regarding looking at closing a school. He said three independent studies of the school district’s school situation have been completed since 2009.
“John Fuller Elementary School sits on 10.76 acres, zoned commercial/residential in North Conway. In my opinion, this property is the best from a ‘resale’ perspective. Scientific Wild Ass Guess — this property may well be worth more than $1 million (net) if sold,” he wrote. “It is also important to remember that this property is on town water and sewer. Pine Tree school lacks town water and sewer, which may well make its resale value the lowest of the elementary schools.”
He added: “The Conway School Board has for a variety of reasons, had trouble arriving at a decision on the school closure topic over the last year. Very recently, there have been strong indicators that the town of Albany will end its ‘sending town status’ with the Conway School District. If this occurs, 46 students will no longer attend CES, dropping the future student count to close to 1,500.”
“These five schools can support approximately 2,300 students, with a current enrollment of less than 1,600. In my opinion, the likelihood of a significant increase in the student population (300-400) is next to nil. Moreover, without such an increase, retention of excess infrastructure is wasting taxpayer money.”
