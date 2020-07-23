BROWNFIELD, Maine — A recount will be held in the July 14 selectmen's race where the margin of victory was one vote.
In light of COVID-19, the town meeting was postponed from June to July 14 to align with the state of Maine's election.
Richard Norcross was the only candidate on the ballot because incumbent Ricky Emery turned in his nomination papers four days late as he assumed the deadline was also extended.
"Ricky started a write-in campaign with road side signs and a local group (The Brownfield Concerned Citizens) did two saturation mailings to every post box in Brownfield to promote his write-in campaign," said Administrative Assistant Megan Witt.
The election results were Norcross 184 and Emery 183.
Emery made an official request for recount on July 15.
The other members of the Brownfield Board of Selectmen, William Flynn and Erik Walker, voted in an emergency executive session on Friday, July 17, to have a third party (Oxford County Sheriffs Department) retain the ballots until a recount could occur.
