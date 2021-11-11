BROWNFIELD, Maine — A 3-year-old child got sick from ingesting heroin and the mother, Josselyn Henry, 29, of Brownfield, faces charges, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Oxford County deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in Brownfield for a report that a 3-year-old female child had overdosed on heroin. Emergency responders arrived on scene at a small apartment at the Main Street address. Investigation revealed that the child’s mother had left the room, leaving the child unattended.
When the mother returned to check on the child, the girl was unconscious and found to have ingested heroin that was left within the child’s reach.
The tot was taken to Bridgton Hospital by rescue personnel and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said. Subsequent to the investigation, Henry was taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawful Possession of Scheduled drugs.
Child Protective Services were notified and the child is expected to make a full recovery. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police.
She has been bailed. No court date was announced.
