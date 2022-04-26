CONWAY — A Massachusetts couple who own short-term rental properties in the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct recently filed their legal brief in their Supreme Court appeal against the precinct.
Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., are represented by John Cronin, Daniel Muller Jr. and John F. Bisson, and Laura N. Carlier of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky PC of Manchester.
The KLP zoning board is represented by Demetrio Aspiras III and C. Christine Fillmore of Drummond Woodsum of Manchester.
KLP commissioners, who are intervenors, were represented by Jason B. Dennis, of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine.
In April 2018, the Andrewses sued the precinct over regulations that require short-term rentals owners to be on site. The couple bought two homes in the KLP to rent them out short-term. The KLP then enforced an ordinance that said rentals have to be owner-occupied.
The Andrewses sued in Carroll County Superior Court, where Judge Amy Ignatius ruled against all their arguments in a Sept. 14 order.
The couple then filed a motion to reconsider, which also failed when Ignatius denied the appeal on Oct. 22. The Andrewses had 30 days to appeal to the state Supreme Court, which they did in November.
On April 18, the Andrewses filed their legal brief — which is about 33 pages of new material. In total the document is 82 pages long, when counting prior Superior Court orders. The KLP must file its brief on or before May 18.
They seek 15 minutes of oral arguments before the full court.
After the KLP files its brief, the Andrewses may issue a reply brief up to 20 days later. After that, the court will decide if it can make an order based on briefs or if it needs oral arguments. If the latter, a decision could be made two to six months later.
Among the many points the Andrewses raise is that they feel they were treated unfairly.
In their Superior Court motion to reconsider, they rebut a number of points in Ignatius’ order.
The Andrewses assert that a member of the ZBA, Ted Wroblewski, had a conflict of interest because his son, Colin, complained about STRs in Kearsarge. Later, Ted Wroblewski sought to have Colin be his alternate at a ZBA hearing about the Gleason family’s STR.
The Gleasons had filed a similar lawsuit but moved away, rendering it moot. As for Ted Wroblewski, Ignatius said there’s no evidence he made any biased statements. She also notes that Colin Wroblewski didn’t end up sitting on the board as an alternate.
“The trial court found nothing untoward about this behavior even though it would reasonably cause a person to question the impartiality of the ZBA and it presented grounds for disqualification under the statute,” said the Andrewses brief.
The Andrewses also say that the owner occupation requirement is unclear. The ordinance is written to say: “All residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guests shall be owner occupied and operated.”
The Andrewses say the ordinance fails to define terms like “guest” and “owner operated.”
“How does an owner rent a single home and occupy it at the same time? Does it apply to paying guests only or visiting family members who have no ownership interest in the house?” asks the Andrewses.
The Andrews’ appeal asks the high court to decide:
1. Whether the trial court erred in affirming the decision of the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct District’s Zoning Board of Adjustment to selectively enforce an ambiguous zoning provision to prohibit the right to rent real property.
2. Whether the trial court erred in enforcing a zoning provision prohibiting the rental of real property where there was a systematic pattern of non-enforcement relative to the same spanning decades.
3. Whether the zoning provision enforced by the trial court should be considered void for vagueness or overreach as it prohibits rentals of every kind and nature.
4. Whether the trial court erred in affirming the ZBA’s decision where ZBA members who participated in that decision were not impartial and the process itself suffered from procedural irregularities.
5. Whether the restriction on real property is a taking of property rights without just compensation contrary to the N.H. and U.S. Constitutions and renders the ZBA’s decision unlawful.
6. Whether the ZBA decision violated the requirements of due process pursuant to the NH and U.S Constitutions.
7. Whether the trial court erred in finding the decision of the ZBA did not violate the principals of substantive due process.
8. Whether the trial court erred in finding the petitioner lacked standing to raise the statutory authority claim.
9. Whether the trial court erred in finding no evidence of a systematic pattern of non-enforcement by the KLP of the rental provision despite undisputed evidence there was no enforcement since its adoption.
10. Whether the trial court erred in rejecting the petitioner’s equal protection claim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.