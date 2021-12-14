RIDGTON, Maine — Police say they have arrested a Bridgton man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman near the Bridgton Hannaford last Saturday.
Officers responded to the area of 109 Portland Road in Bridgton for a reported assault at 4:39 a.m.
A citizen had come upon the assault in progress, stayed with the woman and called police as the male suspect fled the scene into the woods.
Deputies from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their K9 Unit. The suspect, John Mitchell, 21, of Bridgton was charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault and robbery.
He apparently is being held in Cumberland County Jail.
“We would like to thank the vigilant community members who interrupted and reported this incident,” Bridgton Police posted on their Facebook page.
According to WGME TV, Melissa Scammon was reportedly attacked as she walked to Hannaford, where she works.
Her fiancé, Kevin Benoit, spoke to the TV news station.
“I just can’t believe this happened in our little small town of Bridgton,” Benoit told WGME, adding that police told him his fiancee survived the attack because she fought back.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid Scammon and Benoit by their friend Heather Harmon and it has already raised about $15,000. The page says the attacker broke Scammon’s arm, nose and cheekbone.
Benoit told the Sun that he and Scammon want to get a car.
“She’s scared now to walk because of this man,” he said, adding that she is nervous about the day he’s released from custody. Benoit said he wants other women to be prepared and cautious so something like this doesn’t happen to them.
He said Tuesday he was getting ready to take Scammon home from the hospital.
Bridgton Police Chief Phillip Jones told FOX 23 News’ Brad Rogers that Scammon had sustained “very serious injuries” and that the crime “shocked the community” as Bridgton is a very safe place.
Harmon said Monday that Scammon just got out of surgery and has pins and plates in her arm.
“She has a follow-up appointment in two weeks. She won’t be able to use her arm for six weeks,” said Harmon. “Then we take the next step. She won’t be able to drive for three to four weeks.”
To donate to Benoit and Scammon’s GoFundMe page, go to tinyurl.com/28pvyh3n
