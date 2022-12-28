FRYEBURG, Maine — Oliver Blair, 8, of Bridgton, Maine, hoped to raise $29,000 for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter by sleeping there on Christmas Eve.
It was Harvest Hills’ 14th year doing the sleepover fundraiser and Blair’s second year, the pet shelter’s executive director, Joan McBurnie, said.
In 2021, Oliver came in just $1,000 short of his $25,000 goal. This year, he has set his sights on $29,000 and he beat it according to the shelter.
"After adding everything up this morning our official Christmas Eve Sleepover total is $32,219!!" Harvest Hills said on Facebook."We are completely humbled by the generosity this amazing community has shown our shelter."
The post continues that animals at the shelter are "living large" from the toys and treats they got for Christmas.
On Monday, Oliver's mother Meredith Blair, said they stocked animals' stockings with goodies and Oliver hung out with Sherman the dog for a "good amount of time." Then they watched Rise of the Guardians.
Oliver and Meredith Blair, were joined by his Aunt and Meredith's sister, Hilary Hendricks.
"A huge shout out to Oliver, Meredith and Hillary for spending the night showering our animals with affection, and to our amazing staff and volunteers who spent their Christmasmorning at the Shelter," said the Harvest Hills post. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! We can't say it enough."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.