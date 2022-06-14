LINCOLN — Last week, the Sun reported that incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is facing a primary challenge from a Lincoln candidate about whom little was known.
Bradley, 69, has served continuously in the Senate since 2009. Now, he faces a primary challenge from 70-year-old Nancy J. Cunning of Lincoln.
Calls and emails were not returned last Thursday and her online presence is minimal. However, last Friday, she responded, answering the Sun’s questions. On Monday, she emailed again, saying her campaign would be “unconventional,” working with a group called “The Resolve” to get elected. The Resolve describes itself as “a vast spectrum of Liberty-minded freedom fighters.” Cunning added that she is not taking campaign donations.
Q: How long have you lived in the district?
Cunning: “I have owned my home in Lincoln since 1988 and made New Hampshire my permanent residence in 2013.”
What do you do for work?
A: “I have a registered consulting business in N.H. specializing in recommending financial advisers to investment banks.”
Why are you running?
A: “My running is not about me, it is about all New Hampshire citizens. My primary motivation is to shine a light on and to help tighten up our sad state of affairs concerning our voting systems. These systems are inadequate, to say the least.
“I have no specific beef right now with my opponent except I believe he represents the establishment. What’s wrong with the establishment? Oh let me count the ways. To me, right now, our priority should be honesty and transparency in our elections. Establishment politicians who’ve been in office for years have become complacent.
“However, the inability to put a solid foundation in place that guarantees honest and transparent voting processes is I think unconscionable. ... voting processes in New Hampshire are completely unacceptable. Our use and reliance on mysterious machines is of great concern to me. I saw the movie ‘2000 Mules.’ We must do better.
“Another issue that I and many Granite Staters see as critical to our voting integrity is NH’s lax same-day registration policies. With our First-in-the-Nation-to Vote position, N.H. above all should be the gold standard concerning election honesty and transparency. Yet we’re not. Years of concerns and complaints about voter registration policies have achieved nothing. Voter registrant verification systems and processes are inadequate, enforcement is seemingly nonexistent or at the least inconsistent.
“Verification processes and audits are complex and certainly not transparent. Yet here we sit, engulfed in and confused by technology. What guarantees do we have that there aren’t multiple Windham’s across our state? Why is it that many N.H cities and towns have reported greater than 100 percent of registered voters casting ballots? Do any of us believe any of these issues will be permanently fixed or even seriously addressed in time for the upcoming elections in November? Frankly, I don’t.
“Another thing I think needs fixing is the lateness of the GOP primary. While the opposition seems to be successful in squashing all their Primary activity, GOP voters have primary elections entrenched in our DNA. Why? GOP voters tend to be very independent. Opposition parties seem to be more interested in adherence to dictatorial decisions handed down from on high. We want the best for New Hampshire. The GOP primary should be moved to an earlier month so that GOP Primary winners can initiate fully funded campaigns against the real opposition. Competition within the GOP may be healthy to a point. It should not financially break good candidates; it should not politically destroy candidates. I believe our primaries should be a way to bring in new blood and to keep the establishment on their toes, just what I am about to do.
What other relevant experience do you have?
A: “I am active in two dynamic political groups assisting them in fundraising and candidate development. I have also been an active observer of happenings in Concord over recent months. I successfully founded and was director of an early educational international preschool Immersion program for families who came to the Boston area temporarily for advancement in their careers only to go back to their own countries to implement what they had come to the states to learn. My students from Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, and Japan, and I ran this program for 25 years.”
Do you have a family? Kids?
A: “A husband and a daughter.”
Do you have plans to campaign in Carroll County? If so, when, where?
A: “I am looking forward to meeting people in Carroll County and learning their concerns while sharing my plans for improvement. I will start with Carroll County GOP leadership as a means to become more acquainted with the voters in Carrol County towns. I also plan to become acquainted with the various religious congregations sprinkled in and about the various towns in Carrol County.
“If there’s a local fair, I’ll be there. Parades? Count me in. Door knocking … look for me. I’m looking forward to meeting and sharing thoughts, concerns, and frustrations with as many people in the towns I’ll be representing over the next few months as possible.
