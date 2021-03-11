CONCORD — As Carroll County towns prepare to vote this town meeting season on creating a Broadband Communications District planning committee, the New Hampshire Senate has passed a bill designed to increase access to broadband internet.
Prime Sponsor and Majority Leader Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) called SB 85 an important step, saying, “The pandemic has revealed that we need significantly more broadband access, especially for New Hampshire residents who are working from home, attending school on-line, participating in telehealth visits with their doctor or just trying to stay in touch with family and friends.”
He added, “This legislation establishes a first-of-its-kind grant fund utilizing state and federal funds matched by cities and towns. This type of partnership is exactly what has been needed to significantly improve broadband to all Granite Staters.”
SB 85 unanimously passed the Senate last Thursday by a vote of 24-0.
Meanwhile, a group called Carroll County Broadband is recommending that each municipality in Carroll County will consider a warrant article to decide whether to form a Communications District Planning Committee. The committee’s purpose will be to investigate the “advisability of establishing a communications district,” and if advisable, to propose a District Agreement (i.e., bylaws).
The formation of a Communications District Planning Commission would provide options for available grants, loans, and other funding opportunities to improve Internet access. Carroll County Broadband is not able to apply for or accept any of these because the group is not a governmental entity.
Bradley told the Sun last Thursday that SB 85 will make funds available for broadband planning to organizations like Carroll County Broadband.
The Senate also voted 24-0 on March 4 on SB 157, legislation that seeks to secure funding for child behavioral health services.
Bradley told the Sun Thursday that two years ago SB 14 passed that tried to provide services at risk children before they have a mental health crises. Unfortunately, those services got delayed because of COVID-19. One of those services would be mobile teams of councilors who could visit children who need help.
Bradley said SB 157 prevents money allocated for those services stays dedicated to those services and does not lapse back into the general fund. Doing so, will hasten the delivery of those services.
Bradley said, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative impact it is having on adolescents' mental health, we need to ensure that funding appropriated in the prior budget, which could not be utilized due to the pandemic, is still available to implement SB 14, which is intended to assist children suffering with mental health issues."
After the vote, prime sponsor Sen. Becky Whitley (D-Hopkinton) issued the following statement:
“Even one child waiting in an emergency room for care shows a failure of our system and a lack of leadership to protect our most vulnerable children.
In 2019, the Legislature handed the governor bipartisan solutions to this problem in the form of SB 14. which provided full funding and required a variety of policy solutions. I thank my colleagues and the Senate president for their overwhelming support and prioritization of SB 157 and look forward to working together to ensure SB 14 is implemented to protect our most vulnerable children.”
The New Hampshire Senate also rejected a bill that Republicans say would have stripped resource officers out of schools. Senate Republicans voting down SB 108 14-10.
Bradley made it clear that SB 108 was opposed by law enforcement and the NH School Board Association for good reason, saying, “Parents want the schools their children attend to be safe. Taking resource officers out of our schools will have the opposite effect and goes beyond the findings of the governor’s Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency Commission."
Democrats say bill sought to clarify the duties and responsibilities of school resource officers to enhance school safety while also ensuring that children get the appropriate support they need to lead healthy and productive lives.
After the vote, prime sponsor Whitley
“Today’s vote by Senate Republicans was a vote to silence an essential conversation about the role school resource officers play in the safety and well-being of New Hampshire children. By overturning the Education Committee’s unanimous recommendation to re-refer this bill, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle chose instead to silence this important conversation.
"This is a complex issue that was worthy of the opportunity to bring all stakeholders to the table to reach consensus. This isn't a law enforcement issue alone, it's an issue that impacts our children's issue."
