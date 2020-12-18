CONCORD — Senate President Chuck Morse (R-Salem) announced Friday that Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) will serve as Majority Leader for 2021-22.
“The New Year will mean incredible challenges for lawmakers in Concord,” said Morse. “I will rely on Jeb’s tremendous legislative experience as well as his political skills to help navigate our upcoming session and to help make it a success. He has done a great job in this position before so I am confident that he will do so again.”
Bradley, 68, said, “It is a privilege to be asked by the Senate president to serve as his majority leader. I truly enjoy working with him and the rest of my colleagues. The citizens of New Hampshire deserve our very best efforts and I plan to work closely with Sen. Morse to make certain that we deliver real results.”
Bradley has served in the Senate since 2009, representing District 3 and previously served as majority leader from 2011-18
During the upcoming session, Bradley plans to serve as chairman of Health & Human Services and the Rules Committees, vice-chair of Capital Budget and a member of Commerce.
District 3 covers Albany, Bartlett, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson, Madison, Middleton, Milton, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tuftonboro, Wakefield, Waterville Valley and Wolfeboro.
Bradley retained his seat in the Senate last month, topping Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham) in the Nov. 8 general election, 22,086-13,826 (61.5 percent to 38.5).
Bradley shared his priorities for the next session with the Sun on Friday.
“First and foremost, we must continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Chris Sununu has done an excellent job building a testing network, providing protective gear for health-care workers, ensuring capacity at hospitals and social distancing. This needs to continue to reopen our economy and get people back to work," he said.
“Our business climate must be competitive with other states, and we cannot be imposing new costs, mandates and regulations on businesses. We also cannot enact a sales, income or capital gains tax if we want to protect taxpayers and our status as a friendly state to locate or expand a business. Getting people back to work safely will continue to be a top priority.”
Bradley also wants to see better broadband across the Granite State.
“I will propose legislation that will be a matching grant initiative with state funds to help create public-private partnerships to work with organizations like Carroll County Broadband to rapidly expand broadband internet access in rural areas.”
Finding a better education funding solution is also on Bradley's to-do list.
“New Hampshire must avoid creating donor towns or implementing an income or sales tax to fund education,” he said. New Hampshire would become a high tax state with high property taxes also. I will continue to fight for public charter school funding.”
Prior to serving in the state Senate, Bradley was a state representative for six terms, from 1991-2002. He also served in Washington as the 1st District congressman from 2003-06. His committee assignments included Armed Services, Veterans and Budget & Small Business.
