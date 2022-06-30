The North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance prepare to depart the scene where a body was found in the pond behind the Eastern Slope Inn and Whitaker House Suites in North Conway around 3p.m. on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A body was found floating in a pond behind the Eastern Slope Inn and Whitaker House Suites in North Conway on Thursday afternoon at around 2 p.m.
Although police detectives were active at the scene, they declined to speak to the press.
However, a hotel guest, who asked to remain anonymous, told a reporter that while he didn't notice anything when he tried fishing in the pond at around 11 a.m., later at around 2 p.m., he noted another man and a young boy coming back up from the pond with fishing poles.
Chatting with the pair about his lack of luck, the guest said the man responded there were no fish, but there was a dead body floating in the pond.
The guest said they told him it was a man's body wearing an orange shirt.
He said the man with the young boy then notified hotel maintenance, who called the police.
The North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance were also on the scene but left just after 3 p.m.
Reached for comment, Joe Berry of the Berry Companies, which owns and operates the Eastern Slope Inn and Resort, said he had just come back from mountain biking in the area on the River Walk Trail when he saw police on site at the west side of the pond with the covered body.
“Police told me that it looked like it could have been a foreign worker and not a large person,” Berry told the Sun.
He said when he got back to his office and spoke with resort managers, they were all aware of the incident and the ongoing investigation by police.
Berry said the pond was dug by Coleman and Son in 1985 and that inn guests use the area for walking trails and fishing. He said the resort had installed a terrace there last year.
“It’s all part of the atmosphere out there by the 11th tee of the North Conway Country Club,” said Berry.
The pond is located 200 feet to the west of the 38-room Whitaker House on the inn property by the resort's lower public parking lot.
According to the Eastern Slope Inn website, the hotel is "an elegant, four-season resort on the National Register of Historic Places located in the center of the village. Situated on 40 acres, within walking distance of quaint shops, restaurants, cafes and popular attractions." The resort features 230 rooms.
