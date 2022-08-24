CONWAY — In an abrupt about-face, the Conway School Board on Monday night reversed its decision made earlier this month to move the sixth grade from the three elementary schools to Kennett Middle School for the 2023-24 school year.
Taking the pivot one step further, two school members even apologized to a crowd of about 60 people who attended Monday’s meeting for their Aug. 8 votes.
At that earlier meeting, the board had voted 4-2 to relocate sixth-graders from Conway, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree elementary schools to Kennett Middle.
The vote caught parents off-guard, and they voiced their displeasure to school officials. So much so, the first item on Monday’s agenda was an unprecedented “Special Order of Business — further discussion of the sixth-grade move to Kennett Middle School.”
Voting in favor of the move Aug. 8 were Cassie Capone, Barbara Lyons, Ryan Wallace and Randy Davison, the longest-serving member of the board.
In the minority were Michelle Capozzoli, board chair, and Joe Mosca, vice chair.
For the topic to be brought up again for discussion required, a member of the prevailing side to make a motion to reconsider. And, in fact, Capozzoli said: “I did receive a request from at least one member who would like further discussion on the Aug. 8 meeting.”
The 90-minute discussion began with Davison objecting to reconsideration of the vote.
Wallace followed with a motion to reconsider, and Lyons offered a second. The motion passed 4-2, with Capone and Davison in the minority.
“I appreciate everybody that did reach out, speak up, send emails and call and had good conversations,” Wallace said.
He continued: “There is a lot going on right now with the discussion of closing a school. And unfortunately, although those issues are separate, they are tied together. And ... I still support the sixth-graders moving to the middle school, but I don’t think we took into consideration — I know I didn’t and I apologize, it’s on me — for the impact it was going to have on the fifth-grade students this upcoming year and the teachers that are going into this current school year. One year for planning is not appropriate.”
Davison still believes the move to a 6-8 middle school is the right thing to do. “There will always be a fraction of the community that will have a discontent over change,” he said. “The fact remains that change is difficult for people when they have become comfortable with the status quo. Our board has the daunting task of making some tough decisions that have been consistently put off for years.”
Davison believes the transition could be a seamless one. “If anyone could make the move, it would be the administrators, the professionals in the classrooms,” he said. “The curriculum doesn’t change, your venue does, and they would be teaching core subjects such as probably maybe what they’re doing now.”
He added: “I start my 39th year of teaching in the fall, so here’s my historical history. I think I’m pretty good at what I do. Students in my building call me an educational extraordinaire, educational royalty because good teachers step up and they do what needs to be done for kids to be successful.”
Lyons agreed with Davison on two things: “Change is hard, and our educators are professional.”
“That being said, I apologize that I voted in the affirmative,” she said.
“I was focused on the logistics, I was focused on being fiscally responsible, I was focused on what repairs needed to be done for the students to move here, what it was going to look like facility-wise, where the kids were going to go. I did not do my due diligence on the education piece.”
Lyons continued: “Our students have not had normal school years, this would be their opportunity this year. And for our educators to have to coordinate and teach and prepare those students and also allow them to have a regular school year, I apologize. I was rash. And I think that postponing it for a year is reasonable.”
Capozzoli said the board needs to do a better job of coming up with a strategic plan for its facility use.
“What Mike DiGregorio (former school board member and former selectmen) said during public comments on Aug. 8 resonated with me in the sense that you said during the discussion about the sixth grade you did not hear anything about education, and I completely agree with him. It was about facilities and not about education,” Capozzoli said.
She added: “We do need to do something but I feel that every time we’re asked to have a facilities use committee, it is with certain parameters, and our hands are tied to truly look at our facilities and our structure. I feel that we really need to be thoughtful about our use of our facilities with the idea of promoting education.”
Davison made a motion and Capone offered a second to delay the sixth-grade move to the middle school until the 2024-25 school year.
“I acknowledge the educators and the boat that they are in and parents,” he said. “This will give the educators the two years, and I have faith in educators no matter what if they were told they had to do it. I mean, like the pandemic, I remember that call on March 17, that we are going remote. We did it. We’re educators, we’re professionals.”
Capone said her vote at the previous meeting had nothing to do with considering closing a school. She acted solely on doing what she believes is best for children.
“I think it would be great to have the kids up there,” she said. “I do agree that three weeks before the students come in for fifth grade, that giving another year for everybody to plan and maybe change the way the cohorts are run (is needed).”
“I will state that by moving to sixth grade, that does create the conversation about what to do with the elementary schools and to say that one does not really have anything to do with the other, I don’t feel it’s fair,” said Capozzoli.
Davison said enrollment is plummeting, and as the board’s representative to the municipal budget committee, he said news of the original vote on the sixth-grade move was well-received. “They were ecstatic with the fact that this board finally made a move to move the sixth grade,” he said. “They were well-aware that there could be dollars involved.”
Davison’s motion was voted down 4-2, with him and Capone in the minority.
This led the board back to the motion to move the sixth grade for the 2023-24 school year. The motion was defeated 5-1, with Davison in the minority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.