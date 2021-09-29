CONWAY — The Conway School Board took a step toward adopting a public comment policy after approving the first reading Monday night.
The board moved Policy BBDH forward to a second reading by a 4-2-1 vote, with Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw in the majority, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace in the minority, and Courtney Burke abstaining.
The board is modifying a policy recommended by the New Hampshire School Board Association, which suggested public comment be limited to 15 minutes in total with no individual speaking for more than three minutes.
The Conway Policy Committee (Capozzoli, Lentini and Whitelaw) suggested allowing up to 30 minutes of public comment at the outset, limiting individuals to five minutes and permitting some comment at the end of each meeting.
The SAU 9 Board on Sept 9, voted down the New Hampshire School Board Association’s policy by a 4-3 vote (22 members were not present).
Davison admitted to being “confused” that the policy was being brought forward since the board had a policy in 1994.
“We always have accepted the ability for citizens to come forward and listen to the people who do put us on the seat,” he said.
Davison added: “You know, I don’t get heated to the point where I swear or make gestures, but it’s within their right to do that. It might not be something that we do like, or might not be something that we might frown on, but it’s a right as an American citizen.”
Lentini said the public comment policy was updated by the state in 2018.
“There’s like 1,500 policies,” he said. “We go through them on a regular basis, but we haven’t gotten to this one. We update ones that are absolutely critical because it can be state law. But we haven’t gotten to this one yet, so this is the updated version.”
Policy BBDH states, in part:
“In order to assure that persons who wish to appear before the board may be heard and, at the same time, sure that the board may conduct its business and meetings properly and efficiently, the board adopts as policy the following procedures and rules pertaining to public participation at board meetings.
“1) The board will provide up to 30 minutes to hear public comments at the beginning go each regular board meeting. This period may be extended or shortened by a majority vote of the board. The board may include an additional public comment period for specific agenda items with a time limit for public comment specified on the pertinent agenda. There will be an additional opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting. The board reserves the right to limit individual speakers to five minutes per person.
“2) The chair will recognize speakers on a first-come basis.
“3) Speakers shall identify themselves clearly of the record. Any individual wishing to speak shall give their name, town of residence ad the group, if any, that is represented.
“4) All speakers are to conduct themselves in a civil manner. Obscene, libelous, defamatory or violent statements, symbols or signs shall be considered out of order and shall not be tolerated. The board chair may terminate the speaker’s privilege of address if the speaker does not follow this rule of order.
“5) Consistent with RSA 91-A3, and the laws pertaining to student and family privacy rights, the board will not place any matter on the public agenda that is to be properly discussed in a non-public session. Complaints regarding employees, personnel or students will be addressed as outlined in policies KL and KLA.
“The board vests in its chair, or another presiding officer, authority to terminate the remarks of any individual when they do not adhere to the rules established above.
“Persons appearing before the board are reminded that members of the board are without authority to act independently as individuals in an official matters. Thus, in most instances, any board response will be deferred pending consideration by the full board.”
Lentini likes the proposed policy.
“What this does is it allows us to continue with our work, it gives up to a half an hour and gives us the ability if necessary to expand that time,” he said of the pubic comment period. “I believe it gives people five minutes, but we also have the opportunity to expand that time view. I think it’s very important that we have some control over what goes on at our meeting.”
Lentini added: “We’re not trying to silence people. But what has happened is there are people who have other things to say that aren’t showing up because things have been so contentious here. And I get emails and I get phone calls from people I want to bring up later who don’t want to show up at the meeting because things have been so contentious. So this is an attempt to try to bring a bit more stability to our meetings.”
The second reading of the policy and approval could take place at the board’s meeting on Oct. 12.
