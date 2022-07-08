FRYEBURG, Maine — The new owner of Poland Spring on Thursday reacted to news that one of Fryeburg Water Co.’s wells that was used for the public’s drinking water was contaminated by saying that the well Poland Spring uses had not been affected by pollution and that Poland Spring water also is filtered for such chemicals.
The Fryeburg Water Co. in a recent letter to customers said it had stopped using one of its wells after tests revealed unacceptable levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination.
Resident Donna Woodward, 72, who has lived in Fryeburg most of her life, said she learned of the contamination in a letter she received Tuesday from Fryeburg Water Co. She shared the letter with the Sun Wednesday.
The letter said Fryeburg Water Co. has “two water source wells” — Well 2 off of Portland Street and Well 3 off Porter Road — and Well 2 tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion, above the state standard of 20 parts per trillion. Fryeburg Water Co. said it switched to Well 3. Well 1 serves Blue Triton, which owns Poland Spring.
In the spring of last year, One Rock Capital Partners LLC, in partnership with Metropoulos & Co., announced the acquisition of Nestle Waters North America, a provider of bottled water that includes Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water.
With the sale of Nestle Waters North America, Poland Spring became a “BlueTriton” brand.
A press release issued on PRnewswire last year explained that Triton is the Greek god of the sea and that “blue” signifies water.
On Thursday, BlueTriton Brands sent a statement to the Sun, which had reached out for comment.
The statement said:
“Like the residents of Fryeburg and ratepayers of the Fryeburg Water Co., BlueTriton Brands, Inc. owner of the Poland Spring brand, has learned of the recent report that a public water well in Fryeburg, that is not used for Poland Spring product offerings, has elevated per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels that exceed Maine’s drinking water standard for PFAS. The borehole used by Poland Spring in Fryeburg is not similarly impacted by PFAS.
“Poland Spring has for many years used standard filtration of its water before bottling that would also protect against any issue with PFAS. We routinely test for PFAS and our bottled water products have no detectable level of PFAS,” the statement continued.
“BlueTriton Brands will continue to monitor and test for PFAS, just as the public would expect. Consumers can be confident that Poland Spring products meet all state and federal health, safety and quality standards,” it said.
“We work hard to ensure the quality and integrity of Poland Spring products maintain our customers’ trust and uphold the 175-year history of the Poland Spring brand.
“For each of BlueTriton’s spring water brands, including Poland Spring, annual Bottled Water Quality Reports are publicly available online,” the statement concluded.
Meanwhile, North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon said: “North Conway’s wells have all been tested multiple times. No PFAS has been detected in any of our wells.”
