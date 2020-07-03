JACKSON — The first wedding to be held on Black Mountain took place on a beautiful Saturday, June 27. Thanks to the support of John Fichera, the mountain’s owner, Chris Sullivan-Trainor, 29, of Westwood, Mass., and Lynette Cole, 28, of Stanwood, Wash., shared their wedding vows before a dozen members of their wedding party and more than 63 friends and family both in-person and virtually on Zoom.
The bride graduated from Linfield College in 2013 and became Montessori-certified by the New England Montessori Teacher Education Center in 2015. She now teaches at a Montessori school in Cambridge, Mass.
The groom graduated from Boston University in 2013 and earned his master of business administration at BU in 2019. He works as a program manager at CEE, a non-profit that helps utilities design energy efficiency programs.
The couple plans to reside in Allston, Mass.
To accommodate for COVID-19, all physically present guests wore masks and maintained social distancing with their own designated spaces during the ceremony, reception and all other events.
The rest of the guests who could not attend celebrated virtually, wearing their wedding clothes and greeting the couple in Zoom breakout rooms after watching the full ceremony on the mountain top.
Destiny played a hand in enabling their nuptials. Originally, the couple had planned to be married at Mount Sunapee, but the pandemic caused the cancellation of the venue.
But they were excited to learn that Black Mountain, their favorite ski area, was made available by Fichera. Just a week before the wedding, New Hampshire lifted restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.
In addition, the showers forecast for the wedding day held off until the day after. The wedding was meant to be.
The success of the wedding was in large part due to the support of the North Conway Village community, including bountiful pizzas ordered from Flatbread’s for the rehearsal dinner, sandwiches ordered from Chef’s Bistro and an Italian feast ordered from Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro for the reception.
While half the wedding party hiked up the rough trail from Black Mountain’s base lodge to the mid-summit, the rest were transported across the rugged access road in a Nissan Armada from Crest’s Enterprise location and a Jeep.
Aside from Black Mountain, all of the events and accommodations were hosted at Eastern Slope Inn, where the groom’s family have vacationed for over 25 years in their timeshare, which enabled the bride’s family and friends from Stanwood, Wash., and Massachusetts to join the groom’s family from Massachusetts. The wedding party stayed at Eastern Slope and the Kearsarge Inn and other charming inns in the valley.
The Eastern Slope’s spacious fire pit and barbecue area, alongside its famous tennis courts, provided a perfect setting for the wedding events, with the staff supporting the guests’ needs and the inn allowing the party of 18 to celebrate in a secluded setting.
According to Michael Sullivan-Trainor, father of the groom, “The couple and their families and friends would like to extend their gratitude to John Fichera, his staff, and the people of North Conway Village, who made the wedding possible.
“They provided a safe and healthy way to find joy and celebration with safety, in spite of and within the boundaries of social distancing guidelines set forth by medical and municipal experts during this pandemic time.”
