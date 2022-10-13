CONWAY — Business has been booming at Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli, but it’s not just due to the holiday weekend, the foliage or the great-tasting bagels.
It also because the local eatery was featured last Friday on the Food Network’s popular "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
“Well, apparently some folks saw the show last night: online ordering is paused (for Saturday) and we broke our single-day bagels sales record by 10 a.m. Saturday morning,” said Dave Hausman, co-owner of the shop with wife Sue.
The show opened with a segment shot in July of three local establishments: Big Dave’s, Moat Mountain Smokehouse featuring chef/owners Steve and Vicki Johnson, that aired last Friday, Sept. 30; and a yet-to be aired feature on Barley & Salt.
Big Dave, as 6-foot, 4-inch Hausman is known, and Sue hosted a broadcast party at Tuckerman Brewing Co. on Friday night, with an invited group of about 150 gathering to enjoy a seasonal Tuckerman’s and free pizza as well as outdoor music performed by Diana’s Bath Salts prior to everyone heading inside for the 9 p.m. airing of the show on a large-screen TV.
Adding to the excitement, a red carpet was rolled out at the entrance.
Dave — holding their 9-month old infant grandson Walter Timothy Neugebauer — gave a short speecj before showtime, thanking all for their support, friendship and patronage.
“Wow, where do I begin? With sincere gratitude, of course,” he said. “There’s an old saying in this world that behind every great man s a great woman — that’s not true: Sue has never been behind me, she has always been next to me.
“Thank you to everyone for coming tonight: we’ve got about 20 minutes, so we’ll see what’s going to happen, I don’t know,” he added.
At 9 p.m., the crowd cheered as host Guy Fieri's trademark 1968 red Camaro opening came on the screen.That was followed by views of North Conway, including the Conway Scenic Railroad train station, the mountains and the village before it zoomed in on Big Dave’s.
“We’re here in North Conway, N.H.,” said the exuberant “Mayor of Flavortown,’” “and we’re covering a husband-and-wife team who moved from New Jersey where they made bagels — and now they’re making them up here, and they’re the talk of the town! On top of that, they’re also doing this dynamite dessert (the Kweenie) that no one has ever seen before. And I know you all love dessert!”
They focused first on Hausman’s jalapeno parmesan bagels, which got Fieri’s seal of approval, followed by a segment on Hausman’s tasty concoction known as the “Kweenie,” which also garnered rave reviews from Fieri.
“It’s like a croissant on steroids,” Fieri said. “That’s awesome. Outstanding!”
When the show was over, Sue and Dave were thronged by well-wishers who came up to congratulate them.
“It was great," said Sue.
"It was everything I hoped it would be,” said the more extroverted Dave, who admitted to having been very nervous when film crews came the week before Fieri’s visit to shoot the prep work.
The day of Fieri’s visit on July 31 went smoothly, he said.
Friends like Kevin Tilton of HEB Engineers, George Cleveland of WMWV 93.5-FM, Mike and Victoria Laracy, and were part of the segment with Fieri, who also made a stop at Cigar Shenanigans Cigar and Cocktail Lounge in North Conway to promote his line of tequiia and cigars.
With Fieri were sons, Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16, as well as a few of his friends. It was Ryder’s first appearance on the show, which made it especially enjoyable for Hausman, who worked with the young Fieri on making food items on camera.
“He’s a real family guy. He’s really a nice guy,” said Hausman of the TV host, noting that Fieri believes he truly has a good product to promote with the Kweenie.
If you missed it last Friday, the Big Dave’s segment is set to air again on Friday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 a.m., leading Hausman to post on Facebook, “I may have to give a free Kweenie to those dedicated 4:30 a.m. viewers!”
Other segments Fieri shot while in town were at Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co. (shows airing this Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 4 a.m.) and Barley & Salt (now airing details set for that show yet).
