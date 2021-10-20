BARTLETT — Longtime school nurse Helen Crowell had her request for early retirement granted by the Bartlett School Board, but it wasn’t unanimous. The board voted 4-1 on Oct. 5 to accept her request.
The holdout was Scott Grant, who said if Crowell wanted to resign, that was fine, but he would not support her early retirement.
Crowell, who did not attend the meeting, had submitted her request to Superintendent Kevin Richard in early September. “Helen Crowell, school nurse/health teacher, has submitted her letter of intent to retire effective with the last day of the 2021-22 school year,” Richard shared with the board. “Helen has worked in Bartlett since Aug. 29, 2006, and has served the district well.”
He added: “I recommend that the Bartlett School Board accept, with regret, the retirement of Helen Crowell effective June 30, 2022.”
But Grant said: “I won’t be voting to accept her retirement. I feel that if she wants to leave, then she should resign because of the comments she has made in the past. I think that’s the way it should be.”
The comments he referred to were made by Crowell during the Aug. 5 Zoom meeting of the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee as the panel debated how to safely return to school in September.
During the meeting, Crowell said: “Just to clarify, I don’t think we should engage with any of the crazy. I think we should just be upfront about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
At the board’s special Aug. 28 meeting at which they approved the committee’s re-entry plan 3-2 (Emily Calderwood, Rob Clark and Nancy Kelemen in support, Grant and Andrew Light in the minority), a number of parents and others held signs saying things like “Helen must go,” and “Our children deserve better.”
At the Oct. 5 meeting, Grant asked: “Is this part of the agreement that we approved last year that we can approve early retirement for up to three people? Does she qualify for that?”
“I don’t believe so, but I would have to check,” Kelemen, board chair, said.
“Please do so,” Grant replied.
The contract with the Bartlett Education Association teachers union requires the board to accept three early retirement requests per year, but it can accept more if it chooses.
“The negotiated agreement with the Bartlett Education Association provides for early retirement under certain conditions that require that teachers be at the top of their tracks on salary schedule; have taught at least 20 years, with 10 in Bartlett; and submit requests prior to Nov. 15,” Richard said in his report to the school board.
There is no mandatory age to retire in the district or state.
Under the contract agreement, if approved for early retirement, retiring teachers age 55-58 will receive 25 percent of their last salary for a five-year period, and teachers age 59-63 get 30 percent of their last salary annually until age 65.
Crowell, 60, of Glen, is under contract with Bartlett but spends a fifth of her time as the nurse for Jackson students in the middle school and helping at Jackson Grammar School. She is also one of the rare nurses who is certified to teach, according to Kelemen. “Those people aren’t easy to find,” she said.
Under his board report, JBES Principal Joe Yahna had nothing but praise for Crowell and the job she has done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I did want to recognize and just thank Helen Crowell for her work here,” he said. “Over the last 17 years, she has cared for hundreds of students from scraped knees to everything else. So I just wanted to thank Helen for her work here.”
Yahna added: “The last year and a half, she’s been working weekends and evenings. She and I are on the phone taking meetings with the folks at the state. I appreciate all the extra time that she put in.”
Richard agreed, saying Crowell “worked tirelessly” on two re-entry committees since the pandemic started in March of 2020.
“Helen and all our nurses have gone above and beyond,” he said. “I’m grateful for all have done to keep students and staff safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.