CONWAY — The Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic is busy providing COVID booster shots for the community. Hospital officials said last week, however, that the public seems uncertain about who can and cannot currently get the booster.
“There’s a lot of confusion around who’s eligible or not,” said Memorial Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen, who is in charge of the vaccination clinic.
Owen said he was asked many times by patients coming to get their shots last week some variation of, “Does my wife (other family member/friend) qualify?”
“And the answer was always yes,” he said.
Once the federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control approve vaccines, as it did for Moderna and Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 boosters last month, the state makes its own determinations about who qualifies and how vaccines are distributed.
These details are published and sent to health-care providers through the state’s Health Alert Network, known as a HAN.
The HAN uses algorithms to determine who can get the shot, Owen said, but essentially, “if you’re over the age of 18 and you feel like you should get a booster because of your condition or where you work, you are eligible.”
That is, provided enough time has passed since one’s last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — at least six months after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months from the J&J vaccine.
Update No. 47 provided information on Oct. 22 about COVID-19 booster shots. It recommends the following people should get a booster:
• Anyone age 18 older who received the single-dose Janssen (J&J) vaccine.
• Anyone age 65 or older.
• People age 18 or older who live in nursing homes or other long-term care settings.
• People age 50–64 with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart and lung diseases, or other chronic illnesses, which put them at higher risk of severe COVID.
In addition, the following may receive a booster:
• People age 18-49 with underlying medical conditions.
• People age 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
Owen noted that the determination of whether you are at increased risk either because of your medical condition or your exposure is “based on an individual’s own assessments of their risks and benefits.
“If you come in and say ‘I’m at risk,’ I’m not going to question you,” Owen said. “It’s very clear from the state, it’s up to the individual to determine their own risk.”
The state allows mixing vaccine brands, which was not recommended for the original two-shot series.
While the state does not give recommendations for an optimal combination of vaccines or whether people should stick with a single type of vaccine, the HAN does note that “limited data suggest that the single-dose Janssen vaccine (an adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine) followed by an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) may provide higher levels of antibody boosting compared to two doses with an adenovirus vector vaccine.”
Memorial President Art Mathisen said in a Zoom meeting last week that the foot traffic at the clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center on Main Street in North Conway Village is back up to 300 people per day, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. To schedule a vaccination appointment or for more information, call (603) 356-0673.
Mathisen reported on his own experience getting the booster shot.
“I got the booster a couple days ago, and I was about as sick as I was after my second shot, which was actually pretty sick,” he said, but added he sees that as a good thing, “like my body is doing what it needs to do to build up that protection that I needed.”
Mathisen said the hospital is looking at expanding clinic hours to meet increased demand.
“It somewhat surprised me how busy our vaccine clinic was this week because after Pfizer was approved, the biggest day we did was 130,” Owen said.
About half of the 300 were walk-ins, without appointments. “While we encourage everyone to try to schedule, we will not be shutting down that walk-in option at this point,” Owen said.
Vaccinations are also available at primary care offices, and Owen reported the hospital provided 100 more shots through primary care offices last week.
“That number they’re doing is increasing every week and that’s a very encouraging sign,” Owen said, adding that itis “a huge undertaking. There are places like Dartmouth-Hitchcock that are not bringing the vaccine into their primary care offices because it’s operationally just so hard.”
While most people getting vaccinations at the clinic are there for boosters, Owen said there are still people coming in to get their initial vaccinations.
“We are having a spattering of first doses in those boosters but not anything like what we would like to see,” Owen said. “But the fact that we are still doing first doses is a great sign and so we will encourage that to keep happening.”
Mathisen said, “Regardless if it’s a first or second or a booster, that gets us excited.”
Meanwhile, vaccinations for children ages 5-11 could start as soon as next week, if approvals are made this week by the CDC and the state.
“The state is alluding to they expect physical vaccine to enter the state (Thursday), and then it’s a matter of getting it out to the clinics,” Owen said.
He added that process of getting pediatric vaccines — which are a lower dose than those for adults — to clinics “may not be as quick as we all hope. So we are looking at alternatives to get that vaccine into our community and valley as quickly as possible.” He mentioned next Monday as a target date.
