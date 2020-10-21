BARTLETT — Voting in the town of Bartlett for the Nov. 3 general election will take place at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, and there will be a separate polling place on campus for voters who choose not to wear a mask.
Bartlett School Board members were initially concerned about opening up the school to non-mask-wearing voters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Scott Grant even suggested that voting be held at the fire station in Glen, site of the Sept. 8 primary election, but town officials are expecting four times as many voters on Nov. 3 and deemed a bigger location was needed.
That issue led to quite the discussion on Oct. 6, when the board met in the community room at the school as well as on Zoom over the internet.
JBES Principal Joe Yahna said Moderator Norman Head reached out to him in May to see about using the school for the general election.
“At that time, I had communicated that anyone coming to the building would need to have a mask on and do all the social distancing,” Yahna said.
“Norman completed the request (form) and I signed off on it, and then Norman ... I think maybe about two weeks ago or three weeks ago, we found out that we needed to also invite or allow for people without masks to be at the same polling place or a similar enough polling experience.
“So, Norman brought folks in and we looked at different options for how to do that in the way that we felt was the safest way to do that in this building, and felt that using the community room for that purpose was the best option if we do need to do that, and using the gym for the voters with masks,” Yahna said.
Grant said the board wasn’t aware that unmasked voting had to be accommodated.
“I had no idea that they had unmasked voting at the fire station or it would have to be here,” he said. “I am totally against having anyone on the school property outside or inside the building without a mask because we worked so hard to get kids back to school and keep them back in school. I think that's just not a good thing to do (to allow unmasked voters on the campus).”
Grant, who the night before as the chairman of the planning board went maskless to a meeting at Bartlett Town Hall, added: “Personally, I’m the first one to walk through a non-mask voting situation at the fire station. If I knew they had it, I would have done that.
"But it doesn't matter because what we did here is so important to keep kids and staff members safe. Handicap accessing here is not so great. Parking would not be so great because we’ll still have staff parked outside that day. You could have people outside without a mask on, which is a no-no. I did see Greg Allen (maintenance supervisor at JBES) today at Patch’s (Market) and I asked him about voting, and he suggested going back to the fire station," Grant said. "I've read lots of reports, and it seems like the best place to go."
Selectman Vicki Garland, the town’s health officer, who attended the meeting via Zoom, said the current town voting plan “meets all of the CDC guideline and the state’s more stringent guidelines.
She added: “There is nothing that puts the students or staff at a greater risk.”
“We had an extremely large turnout the fire station, and it worked out so well; let’s do it again there,” Grant replied, adding that using the school would put the staff “through a rigorous cleaning process.”
“We did not know that we needed to allow people without masks a place to vote,” said Nancy Kelemen, chair of the board, adding, “We’ll have staff in the building that day (for a planned teacher workshop).”
Fellow board member Ivette Emery asked if it was a state mandate that maskless voters be afforded a place to vote.
“It is,” Garland said, adding, “The Attorney General’s Office ruled we must preserve the right to vote which supersedes any mask rules.”
Head, who also took part in the meeting via Zoom, believes the school will be a safe zone.
“We see absolutely nothing wrong with this,” he said. “We can have a tent with sides on it if we need to. We can set up a 10-foot by 12-foot area in front of the community room — that would work.
"There is absolutely nowhere else for us to go, given the large turnout expected," Head said of the school.
At the Sept. 8 primary, 866 ballots were cast in Bartlett, but 304 of those were absentee ballots, which lightened traffic at the fire station considerably over the 9 a.m.-7 p.m. voting period.
In the 2016 Presidential Election, more than 2,100 ballots were cast.
“We can’t vote at town hall because it’s not big enough to do the required social distancing that we need to,” Cheryl Nealley, town clerk for Bartlett. said Wednesday. “We need a certain amount of voting booths and we don’t have that sort of space here.”
As of Tuesday, Nealley had received 799 absentee ballot requests and had received 610 back already along with an “additional 15-20” on Wednesday.
Grant was still concerned about the liability of opening the school up to unmasked voters.
“We’ve worked so hard to protect everyone here. I can’t fathom allowing this.”
Board member Rob Clark said he would support setting up a tent outside for unmasked voters on the campus but away from the main building.
“I think that’s illegal,” Head said. “That would be just like telling (all non-masked voters) they have to vote by absentee ballot. You have to have the site be part of the regular polling place.”
Head thought a tent outside the community room in the parking spots there would work.
“Where is everyone going to park,” Grant asked.
“I hope you’d be willing to give me $100 for every unmasked person who comes on school grounds,” Head replied, indicating he believes there will be very few unmasked voters.
“In September, we had eight people who did not wear masks (to vote),” Nealley said. “Two did not want to, while six people said they forgot them.”
“We’re not talking big numbers,” Head said.
Nealley said a tent will have to mirror a traditional polling place complete with a moderator, ballot clerk and ballot box.
Clark made a motion to allow unmasked voting in a tent outside the community room. Kelemen seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
