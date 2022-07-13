BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board is creating a strategic plan and hopes the community gets involved in charting the educational path for the next five years for the town’s children.
The movement to create a strategic plan stemmed from the board’s SAU exploratory committee, which met twice in late May and June and ultimately decided it did not make sense educationally and financially at this time for Bartlett to pursue its own SAU.
“One of the things that came up from that as a discussion point was, could we start to develop our own strategic plan along the lines of the same way that Jackson has,” said board and committee member Emily Calderwood.
“SAU 9 has a strategic plan. Jackson has done a really good job of taking that overarching plan and personalizing it for them.”
The Bartlett committee featured Superintendent Kevin Richard, Bartlett School Board’s Scott Grant and Calderwood, JBES Principal Joe Yahna and social studies teacher Joe Mountford, and residents Robert Chase, Steve Hemple and Kelly Tonkery.
Calderwood, Hemple, Tonerky, Yahna and current board vice chair Andrew Light have agreed to serve on the strategic planning committee. The committee intends to add a member of the Bartlett Education Association (teacher’s union).
Calderwood unveiled a timeline at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
“Keviin d I've spent a lot of time working on this and Andrew has as well,” she said. “This is really just trying to get all the ducks in a row so that we can have an effective strategic planning process. As you can see, hopefully, by next March 2023, we should be having a plan that's ready to present to the board.”
Calderwood is targeting August for the committee to hold its first meeting. Members will review the current mission statement (realizing the potential of each and every student) and the SAU 9 Portrait of a Learner. The portrait on the SAU 9 website states, “Realizing the full potential of each and every student requires the development of mindsets, character, communication skills and processes needed to effectively apply knowledge and skills. Doing so will enable our learners to become productive, global citizens who can successfully choose their own paths and navigate the challenges of life.”
In September, the committee plans to schedule a kickoff event for the public, which will hopefully lead to community forums. The committee also hopes to generate a survey to gather additional public input.
In October, a focus group will meet with steering committee members to analyze “the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats” in the school district.
A second focus group will seek and gather about from Josiah Bartlett Elementary students and Bartlett students who are now Kennett High alumni.
In November, the information collected from the focus groups will be shared with the community. Also, strategic plan priorities will be outlined.
In December, the committee hopes to develop a draft of its goals, actions and evidence and report to the community and the school board.
The draft will be refined in January with the hope of presenting it to the board at its February meeting. If all goes well, the committee will look to the board to adopt a strategic plan for 2023-2028 at its March meeting.
“I think what’s really important is the engagement of the community,” Calderwood said. “We’ll be looking for input not just from staff and parents, but from alumni and the whole Bartlett community. I hope all of Bartlett will share opinions because that’s what we need to move forward with this.”
She added: “We're going to be making sure we focus on identifying the priorities that come out of these discussions so that we can develop a good plan.”
