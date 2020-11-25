BARTLETT — Selectmen last week said the firm hired to do the 2019 audit will resume that work next month and that the supervisors of the checklist have appointed a town auditor to service until March’s elections.
Last month, resident Peter Gagne told the Sun he was concerned about a lack of transparency at town hall over issues like the lack of audits. The state Department of Revenue confirmed to the Sun that the town did not do audits from 2015-19.
Bartlett is a calendar year town. Its fiscal year ended December 2019. It has one year from the end of the fiscal year to submit an audit to the DRA.
Town Administrator Lynn Jones said the town contracted last year with Vachon Clukay & Co. PC of Manchester.
Selectmen's chair Gene Chandler and Jones said the 2014 audit was performed by elected auditor Frank Matranga. Since then, the town has not had an elected auditor.
Selectman Vicki Garland said she understands the frustration residents Kevin McEnaney and Barry Trudeau have with the situation. Garland also said Vachon Clukay had put things on hold due to COVID and the town has been trying to get in touch with them.
On Wednesday, the selectmen met again over Zoom.
“I'm following up on the audit because I have a number of constituents who are asking about it,” said Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett).
Garland said she had two updates on that, and Chandler replied, “Maybe they should call us and find out.”
Garland continued that since last week, Chandler had been in touch with Vachon Clukay.
“They apologized that they had dropped the ball with COVID and a couple of retirements, but they are back on it,” said Garland. “They plan on being able to get going in December.”
Selectmen discussed the audit situation with residents over Zoom last week. Selectmen said it would be the supervisors of the checklist who could appoint a new auditor after the elections in March.
“It would be inappropriate for the selectmen to appoint someone to audit us,” said Garland last week. “It would be a conflict of interest.”
On Wednesday, Garland said the supervisors of the checklist on Nov. 13 appointed Gagne as the town auditor. The supervisors are Sheila Glines, Gail Paine and Elaine Ryan.
Burroughs asked what the difference is between what Gagne will do and what Vachon Clukay does.
Garland replied that Vachon Clukay does a “deep dive” into the town books, while Gagne would do a more cursory review of town department books using a checklist provided by the state.
A couple of residents last week encouraged selectmen to get going with the audit.
“It seems like everybody is passing the buck,” said McEnaney last week. “If you as selectmen are the governing body of this town, then my feeling is you are derelict in your duty by not following up with supervisors of the check list and holding their feet to the fire.”
On Wednesday, Chandler added that the selectmen have also made progress with the project of cleaning up the old dump that's eroding into the Saco River, something Gagne is concerned about.
In early November, Gagne and landowner Jim Iovino, whose wife, Donna, inherited the property from her father, the late Everett Ward in 1976, gave a tour of the old dump.
Selectmen have acknowledged that the river changed course following Tropical Storm Irene and has “gradually eroded the area where the old landfill was, which caused the debris to be exposed and subject to being carried down the river.”
The town hired Sanborn Head and Associates out of Concord to come up with a solution to the problem.
On Wednesday, Chandler said the town now has an agreement with the landowners to allow Sanborn Head to access the site.
“The lawyers have worked that out, and it’s all set to go,” said Chandler. “They should be able to get in there.”
Gagne attended the virtual meeting Wednesday. “I want to thank the selectmen for quickly addressing these concerns,” he said.
