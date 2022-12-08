Bartlett School Board Rob Clark wants to see the special education trust fund increased to $250,000, a figure Pam Stimpson (right), SAU 9 director of special services, feels more comfortable with as opposed to the $151,000 currently in the fund. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board got its first look at the 2023-24 proposed school budget and other warrant articles on Tuesday night, and there was good news — the proposed budget is down slightly from last year. The proposed decrease is $236,814 or 2.71 percent.
The current budget is $8,735,017. The proposed budget is $8,498,203.
Last year’s budget, adopted in March at the annual school district meeting, was up $246,160 over the previous year, or a 2.9 percent increase.
The chief reasons for the decrease are a $399,940 drop in employee salaries stemming from veteran staff retiring and an influx of newer teachers in the building.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna said half of the staff has been turned over in the past three years.
There was also a drop of $154,326 in health insurance.
The district projects a 9.9 percent increase in premiums over last year, but some new teachers are not on family or two-person plans.
The board also is projecting a drop in retirement pay of $102,965; a $30,218 decrease in FICA; an $11,583 decrease in worker’s compensation/unemployment; a $6,000 dip in other benefits; a $471 drop in dental insurance; and a $278 decrease in life insurance.
These decreases total $705,780; however, there was a $493,035 increase in the special education budget, the chief culprits being a $352,025 rise in special education tuition, an increase of $111,000 in contracted services for speech services and a $90,850 increase in contracted physical and occupational therapy services.
High school tuition for regular education was up slightly by $38,595 (essentially the tuition rate for two students).
High school tuition represents an increase in the number of students who attended Kennett two years ago, according to board member Scott Grant, who with Yahna and board member Rob Clark developed the proposed operating budget.
“Our numbers are actually going down a little bit, so I would look for that number to drop in the future,” he said, adding that Bartlett’s share of the high school bond is projected to be down $18,569 over last year.
“Overall, the process went pretty well,” Grant said.
He added: “We did have discussions at the budget meetings about in the future with the number (of students declining) about reducing staff which is the big, quote, elephant in the room. I think we need to look at that. If enrollment continues to decline, we’ll have to look very seriously at reducing staff.”
The budget was the lone warrant article until the board discussed adding to the existing Special Education Reserve Fund. There is currently $151,000 in the fund, but Pam Stimpson, director of special services, said she would like to see that fund a little larger. “I’m concerned that it’s so low,” Stimpson said.
“When was the last time we used it?” Grant asked.
“We haven’t,” replied Stimpson, “but I think that’s a bad way to make the decision. At any moment, we could have an out-of-district tuition and placement for over $250,000.”
She added: “The special ed budget is only what we know now.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard asked Stimpson if she had a figure in mind for the fund.
“My goal would be $250,000,” she said.
“I’ll step out on a limb right now, I’d like to see that warrant article written and probably put in,” Clark said.
