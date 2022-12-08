Bartlett School Board - Rob Clark

Bartlett School Board Rob Clark wants to see the special education trust fund increased to $250,000, a figure Pam Stimpson (right), SAU 9 director of special services, feels more comfortable with as opposed to the $151,000 currently in the fund. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board got its first look at the 2023-24 proposed school budget and other warrant articles on Tuesday night, and there was good news — the proposed budget is down slightly from last year. The proposed decrease is $236,814 or 2.71 percent.

The current budget is $8,735,017. The proposed budget is $8,498,203.

