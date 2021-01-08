BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board found itself looking for answers to several COVID-19 questions on Tuesday night concerning how to safely pull off the annual school district meeting and the traditional budget hearing before then. By the end of the night, things had cleared up slightly.
Meeting via Zoom, board members talked about when and how to do social distanced meetings with the public in attendance, something that hasn’t happened since last April due to the pandemic. The board traditionally holds its budget hearing on school district warrant on the first Tuesday in February, and annual district meeting is generally the first Tuesday in March. Bartlett was able to successfully pull off both events in 2020 before the state going into lockdown on March 13.
“Obviously, we’d like to do both face-to-face, but can we do it safely,” Chairman Nancy Kellemen asked her colleagues Tuesday during a nearly two-hour meeting.
There are some exemptions to have it remotely, but there are a lot of issues that go with that,” Superintendent Kevin Richard explained. “If we have a turnout like we typically have with the annual meeting, I think we can we can do that comfortably and space people out social distancing (in the school gymnasium). Especially since you only have three warrant articles that you need to discuss. (Laughing) We can get in and out quickly and hold the annual cake auction remotely if you want.”
He added: “You folks to start getting prepared and meeting timelines would need to make a recommendation as to the time and the place. Is it going to be in the gymnasium with a satellite place within Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, or are you looking to do something else?”
Kelemen hopes the annual meeting, tentatively scheduled for March 2, will be face-to-face but wants to limit it to only Bartlett residents while providing remote access to non-voters.
“I think that would bring the size down,” she said, “but it’s also important to have a way people can Zoom if they want to. The most important thing is to have voters there.”
“I agree but if (registered Bartlett voters) want to comment on (a warrant article) I think they need to actually physically be there,” said board member Scott Grant.
School Moderator Julia King said she has not taken part in any training for annual meetings with COVID protocols yet.
“I do know that I have to keep the meeting open to people who want to vote,” she said, “and how we make that happen has not been made clear to me.”
King has reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office for guidance.
“I’ve been in contact with a number of different moderators and attorneys regarding this and the New Hampshire School Board Association,” said Richard. “What they're saying is the school board needs to determine obviously in conjunction with the moderator, but it's ultimately the school board's decision as to the format and the place of the annual school district meeting.”
Board member Rob Clark wants to find a way to accommodate all of the Bartlett voters who would like to attend in person but may be prohibited due to health issues or concerns about the virus.
“It's just like voting day, you know, you had to allow people to do absentee ballots, or you had to allow them to come to a different part of the building or whatever, as I think that we have to allow because even if it's one person, we have to figure out how that they can be a part of the meeting if they are uncomfortable going out in public,” Clark, a former school and town moderator, said.
“I agree with Rob 110 percent,” Grant said.
Kelemen wondered if there was a way to do absentee voting on the three warrant articles. The board talked about the logistics of trying to have a citizen Zoom into the meeting to vote. They would have to be visible, have proof of their identity and then needed to be checked in by the supervisors of the checklist, which might lead to delays.
“Hopefully the state has figured that out,” Clark said. “I’m surprised that they haven't already said, ‘This is how you do it,’ or ‘This is how you do it.’ And maybe this year, you do absentee ballots. I'm surprised that the state hasn't come up with anything yet.”
Bartlett Selectman Vicki Garland, one of 19 people to attend the Zoom meeting, attempted to shine some light on what the town plans to do.
“We are getting some pretty clear guidance and the guidance for a hybrid remote is very, very cumbersome,” she explained. “So, right now, we are leaning toward the option of scheduling at a much later date for town meeting, possibly at the end of May.
“WMUR (Channel 9) just today mentioned that there is bipartisan support that would allow towns to postpone the actual ballot part of voting to as late as July. So I'm going to guess that any school guidance coming out will probably be along with what the towns are getting. I can't guarantee that but I'm just letting you know what we're hearing on the town side."
Richard said that long a delay would cause some issues within the school district.
“I would just caution pushing it out too far because by RSA, you'd have to issue contracts to teaching staff and you have to let them know,” he said. “So really, what that would mean is, if you're pushing it out past April 15 as the school board, I need to notify every single person that's employed in the district, they essentially get a non-renewal notice. OK, so you then jeopardize losing a lot of teachers who go, ‘Holy smokes, I don't know if I'm going to have a job or not next year.’ So I would just be cautious and to have that in the back of your head, if you push it out past April 15. That can become a reality to your staff.”
Kelemen also wondered about the transition to a new school board if annual meeting was pushed beyond March. The voting for town and school officers is slated for March 9, a site yet to be determined.
“I think we should look at this in that we're hoping to have that March meeting,” she said. “Julia, as soon as you find out anything, just to be in contact with Kevin please.”
Principal Joe Yahna said the gymnasium, which is 5,400 square feet in size, could be used to social distance 120 chairs.
“Then we could possibly use the library with that screen for at least a small audience Zooming and having folks spread out there, and possibly the cafeteria though I'm not sure what we'd use for projecting there, just trying to make sure the board knows physically what we have as options here,” he said.
