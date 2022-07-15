BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board recognized four retirees at the beginning of its June meeting at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, and for those on hand, it was a special moment. The group represented a combined 127 years of service to the Bartlett School District.
One by one, the retirees stepped forward to receive congratulations from Superintendent Kevin Richard, Bartlett School Board Chair Nancy Kelemen and board members Emily Calderwood, Rob Clark, Scott Grant and Andrew Light along with Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna.
Retiring from the Bartlett School District are:
• Elizabeth Gaschott, special education teacher for the past 41 years.
• Patricia Donnelly, a grade two-three teacher, retiring after 31 years.
• Helen Crowell, the teaching nurse at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, for 16 years.
• Robin Fall, a grade four-five teacher at JBES, retiring after 40 years, but has been in SAU 9 for 46 years, having also worked at John H. Fuller Elementary School.
All but Donnelly were able to attend the ceremony and each received a standing ovation.
“All of you have supported, been dedicated and have always thought of the children first and the community,” Kelemen said to the retirees. “We really thank you for everything you've done. … It is amazing how lucky we were to have all of you for so long.”
“The number of years of service and dedication to the kids in Bartlett and Jackson is just tremendous,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
Principal Yahna spoke fondly of each of his colleagues, and a few tears were shed.
Crowell: “Helen has always been there for the students and their families. She is loved by the students for her caring and really personal support. During the pandemic, everybody knows she went above and beyond planning for it, and implementing the procedures. I was always amazed at her flexibility, you know, every couple of months, things would change. Helen would say, ‘OK, yep, I can adjust to that.’ She was just incredibly patient with the whole thing. She was on duty 24/7. And I really mean that. You know, Sundays, Saturdays, Friday night at 1130 p.m. She was working. And people do not maybe recognize that enough.
“She was always ready to support our students, but also the staff and the families. And during the pandemic, it was easy for me to forget her other nursing duties, but every once in a while I’d walk in, and she’d just taken care of a scraped knee or helping a student with something else. And just the fact that you added so much to your plate and never said I can't do this, this is too much, I just really appreciate it. Our community owes you a debt of gratitude. So thank you.”
Gaschott: “Betsy has the biggest soft spot in her heart. She's going to start crying now, and I’ll probably start crying. She really does and that’s what makes her such a committed teacher and advocate for kids. She's always advocating — sometimes we argue — but she's always advocating for kids. She meets children where they are and always finds their individual gifts and brings that out. And I can always count on Betsy to notice the small details that are really important. And that'll be missed.”
Fall: “Robin and I get to catch up just about every afternoon because she's almost always the last teacher to leave. And she'll always check in, and give me updates. And one of the things I appreciate about Robin is she stays and either I go up to visit her or she'll come down and she'll reflect on the day and think about what worked for kids today and what didn't work. And she starts making her plan for how she's going to adjust the next day and has just stayed so committed to every part of the job. She has not let up at all — it's just been incredible to watch.
“Kids know that you don't mess with Mrs. Fall. But I know that you don't mess with Mrs. Fall’s kids. And I mean her students. She has such high expectations and belief in their ability to grow, and they do because of that, so thank you for your great work.”
Each retiree received a plaque that reads:
“Upon your retirement, the Conway School Board presents this certificate and wishes to express its sincere thanks and gratitude for your years of dedicated service. Your wisdom and commitment to excellence have long inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come. We wish you very good health, happiness and continued success in your retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.