BARTLETT — While offered a seat at the table, the Bartlett School Board won't be taking part in exploring a joint maintenance agreement for Kennett High School with the sending towns.
Bartlett wants to proceed to tuition contract negotiations.
In something of a surprise, the Conway School Board had voted 5-1 on Sept. 12 to look at a joint maintenance agreement. Randy Davison cast the lone dissenting vote. Davison, who served on the panel that decided last fall not to pursue a cooperative school district, wants no part of a JMA and refused to continue to sit on an ad-hoc committee to explore one.
A JMA is a contract where the towns involved decide to operate a school jointly. Conway would lease Kennett High under a JMA but retain ownership while governance would be shared among the participants.
Superintendent Kevin Richard announced at Bartlett’s monthly meeting on Oct. 4 that he scheduled a joint maintenance agreement meeting for Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at SAU 9.
Representatives from the Albany, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth school boards are expected to attend.
But Bartlett board member Scott Grant said: “We're not going to participate in the forum.
“If Conway decides they want to do a JMA, then we're going to go back and discuss it with them. Considering being on that committee, I don't foresee them going forward," Grant said.
He added: “Let’s say that everyone says let’s do a JMA except for Bartlett, we can still do a tuition contract. It’s not a collective thing. It can be, but it doesn’t have to be.”
If all eight towns agree to a JMA, a separate SAU (SAU 302) would be formed, as mandated by the state Department of Education. A JMA board with 16 members (two from each town) would handle operation issues such as heating, as well as curriculum, contact negotiations, hiring and student discipline.
“The first thing that has to happen is the Conway School Board has to say we will entertain a joint maintenance agreement, which is another layer of (government),” Grant said.
“It could mean another superintendent and another school board altogether. It would be one town, one vote, one man, one vote, one representative, it would be a whole different thing," he added.
“I'm not saying we're against it — it does give you access to governance down there. But there are other things fiscally that don't work out so well, in my opinion," Grant said.
“It’d be a whole separate and collective bargaining agreement,” said Richard.
“There were a number of towns who are interested in joining that conversation. I don't know where Conway (is at with regard to ultimately supporting a JMA), but at their last meeting, they're willing to go through that process. The next meeting is more formalized because now each town has its authorized group to begin that conversation.”
Conway owns the building housing Kennett High School.
“(In a JMA), does Conway sell it to the joint management? Or do they lease it for $1? You'd still have different out clauses that you'd have to build in,” Richard said.
“Conway wants to check off the boxes. Did we do due diligence in looking at all of the options for delivering education at the high school level? And if they do not want to move forward, then the next piece would be to go back to the tuition agreements and begin those conversations.”
According to Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High School that went into effect July 1, 2007, is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on to a year-to-year basis after 2027.
According to the SAU 9 Study Committee report, “in 2000, the New Hampshire Legislature enacted RSA 194:21, which authorized the creation of Joint Maintenance Agreements for the construction, operation and maintenance of a public school. These Joint Maintenance Agreements schools differ from AREA schools and cooperative school districts in that the parties to the agreement have near limitless options on how the creation and/or operation of the school(s) will be funded, managed and maintained.”
There is currently one school district in New Hampshire — Prospect Mountain in Alton — that has a joint maintenance agreement between the Alton and Barnstead School Districts.
Bartlett School Board member Andrew Light plans to attend the Oct. 27 meeting as a citizen “to see the interaction.”
“I was going to say, one of the benefits of attending or having a representative at the meeting is education on learning about the process,” added board member Emily Calderwood. “I’d be curious what questions other towns may have.”
“I don’t want to say too much, but it’s not going to happen,” Grant said, believing Conway won’t pursue a JMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.