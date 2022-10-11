Bartlett opts out of JMA - Scott Grant

Bartlett School Board member Scott Grant (seen with board chair Nancy Kelemen) believes the town doesn’t need to participate in in the exploration of a joint maintenance agreement or Kennett High School. He contends Conway will choose not to go that route. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

BARTLETT — While offered a seat at the table, the Bartlett School Board won't be taking part in exploring a joint maintenance agreement for Kennett High School with the sending towns.

Bartlett wants to proceed to tuition contract negotiations.

